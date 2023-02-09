Closet Crushes: 14 new fashion fancies to fall for this spring

As red and pink dominate the spring 23 runways, our thoughts naturally turn to crushes, flirtations and the first blush of love. Couple this with a predilection for flounce, ruffles, florals and bows and we’ve got the stuff of romance novels. Until, of course, a flash of racy leather and a dash of dominatrix accessories make things interesting. Nothing like a saucy plot twist to get the heart beating faster. Looking for a new fashion fancy? We’ve got 14 contenders just for you.

M&S Collection blazer jacket, €54, M&S Collection trousers, €80, M&S collection sandals, €60, M&S