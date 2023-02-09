Closet Crushes: 14 new fashion fancies to fall for this spring

Looking for a new fashion fancy? We’ve got 14 contenders just for you.

Annmarie O’Connor

As red and pink dominate the spring 23 runways, our thoughts naturally turn to crushes, flirtations and the first blush of love. Couple this with a predilection for flounce, ruffles, florals and bows and we’ve got the stuff of romance novels. Until, of course, a flash of racy leather and a dash of dominatrix accessories make things interesting. Nothing like a saucy plot twist to get the heart beating faster. Looking for a new fashion fancy? We’ve got 14 contenders just for you.

1. M&S Collection blazer jacket, €54; M&S Collection trousers, €80; M&S collection sandals, €60 

2. Patent leather boots, Zara, €79.95 

3. Velvet choker, Zara, €15.95 

4. ‘Deanna’ high-waisted vegan leather bootcut pants, Alice and Olivia, €385 

5. Gathered cut-out dress, €89; leather whip-stitch bucket bag, €259; lace-up leather shoes, €179, Arket 

6. ‘Allure’ jacquard midi dress, Sister Jane, €235 

7. ‘Poppy’ jacquard top, Sister Jane, €139 

8. ‘Corsage’ maxi dress, Sister Jane, €211 

9. ‘Blossom’ bow bag, Sister Jane, €42 

10. ‘Blossom’ jacquard mini dress, Sister Jane, €102 

11. ‘Belle’ leather t-shirt, Manley, €275 

12. Heart heel strappy sandals, Charles & Keith, €75 

13. ‘Florence’ ruffle ankle skirt, Needle & Thread, €460 

14. ‘Smitten’ studs, Blaíthín Ennis, €58 

STYLE NOTES 

  • Lean into the girliness of Sister Jane’s rosette cami dress with a pair of trending ballerina slippers. Add a cropped boxy jacket and mini top handle bag.
  • Toughen up a ruffle tulle skirt with this season’s must-have: the moto jacket. Pair with a simple tank top. Biker boots optional.
  • With Viva Magenta as 2023’s Pantone ‘Colour of the Year’, we’ve got our eyes on one of Irish designer Emma Manley’s signature leather tees in that self-same empowering red.
  • Feeling spicy? Unleash your inner vamp with a pair of Zara’s patent stiletto knee boots.

