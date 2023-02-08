Bargain Hunter: Valentine’s Day flowers, food and gifting from Aldi, Lidl and Penneys

Roses, steak, champagne and all things nice are on offer this week
There is plenty on offer this week for a bargain Valentine's Day.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 08:00
Nicole Glennon

Steak for two
Lidl’s super steak deal

If you’re picking up something small for your partner last minute, you might be able to sort them while doing the weekly grocery shop. Lidl has a nice selection of small gifts in store for Valentine’s Day including romance novels from €7.99 — we’d recommend Mhari McFarlane’s Don’t You Forget About Me and Laura Jane Williams Our Stop.

Mhari McFarlane’s Don’t You Forget About Me is €7.99 in Lidl this week
Of course, the best gift of all is not having to worry about dinner, so if you’re planning on cooking up a storm for your partner, you might want to look to Lidl for some great-value food deals. In stores from Thursday, February 9, Lidl will have up to 20% off a selection of steaks including two dry aged angus rib eye steaks for just €11.19 (was €13.99) and two irish angus fillet steaks for €10.99 (was €13.79).

There’s also a sale on wine, prosecco and champagne in stores for Valentine’s including Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante 10.5% 750ml for €6.21 (was €7.99) and a Champagne Brut for just €19.99.

The Valentines Day Showstopper from Aldi
Aldi's showstopper bouquet for under €50

In Aldi stores from Sunday, February 12, is a fabulous array of great value flower bouquets for the big day. The Valentine’s Day Showstopper, €49.99, lives up to its name, with 18 red Naomi roses set amongst contrasting eucalyptus and green bell, arranged in a woven rose gold fabric with a gorgeous gift box. For a more affordable option, the €14.99 Scented Surprise bouquet is lovely too, with a selection of pink lilies and red roses.

To keep the romance going past Valentine’s Day, pick up a Hotel Collection candle in Red Roses, €3.99. Boxes of chocolates on offer include a Maltesers Box (310g) for €4.49, Cadbury Milk Tray (360g) for €5.99 and Ferrero Rocher (200g) ffor €66.99.

Lace &amp; Mesh Maximise Padded Bodysuit Penneys €14
Penneys Valentine’s Day PJs and lingerie 

Whether you’re dressing up for a partner, or embracing self-love this Valentine’s Day, a nice bit of lingerie is always a mood booster. And it doesn’t have to cost the earth, as Penneys devotees can tell you. For V Day this year, the Irish chain have some lovely bits in store like the Lace & Mesh Maximise Padded Bodysuit in Red (€14) and the Lace & Satin Cami And Shorts Pyjama Set (€12). For a comfy night in, the Heart Pattern Pyjama set available in red or pink, is a cute and cheerful set for €14.

Clubcard savings at Tesco 

If you’re picking up your shopping in Tesco, your clubcard can save you a couple of euro on chocolates… some boxes perfect for your valentine include Lily O’Brien Crispy Heart Chocolate Box (168g), €6 or €5 with your clubcard, and Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Truffles (200G) €7.80 or €6.50 with your clubcard. Offer ends Feb 14.

