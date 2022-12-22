Comfort Zone: 12 ways to wear Christmas loungewear

Should ‘old acquaintance be forgot’ unexpectedly drop by, take solace in knowing their visit won’t involve a sympathetic head tilt or worse - a group photo.
Throw on some comfy gladrags this Christmas

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

You’ve made it to the Christmas finish line.  Now collect your proverbial medal, grab those snacks and assume prone position on the sofa. 

The Crown, season 5 isn’t going to watch itself. Wait! Is that the doorbell? Answer it at your peril in that chocolate-stained onesie. 

Public scrutiny doesn’t discriminate, even during the most wonderful time of the year. 

The solution? Swap your old reliables for comely comfies like a ribbed dress and cosy clogs or a wool shawl and knit trousers. 

Should ‘old acquaintance be forgot’ unexpectedly drop by, take solace in knowing their visit won’t involve a sympathetic head tilt or worse - a group photo. Need some inspiration? We’ve found 12 cosy creations that’ll redefine comfort.

GET THE LOOK

1. Rosie fleece lounge jumper, €42; Rosie fleece flared lounge bottoms, €42, M&S
Rosie fleece lounge jumper, €42; Rosie fleece flared lounge bottoms, €42, M&S

1. Rosie fleece lounge jumper, €42; Rosie fleece flared lounge bottoms, €42, M&S 

2. Intarsia knit dress, Arket, €129
Intarsia knit dress, Arket, €129

2. Intarsia knit dress, Arket, €129 

3. Knitted wool blend trousers, Arket, €99
Knitted wool blend trousers, Arket, €99

3. Knitted wool blend trousers, Arket, €99

4. Leather pile slippers, Arket, €129
Leather pile slippers, Arket, €129

 

4. Leather pile slippers, Arket, €129 

5. Cashmere roll neck dress, €250; leather pile slippers, €129, Arket
Cashmere roll neck dress, €250; leather pile slippers, €129, Arket

5. Cashmere roll neck dress, €250; leather pile slippers, €129, Arket 

6. Long knit cardigan, H&M, €34.99
Long cardigan, H&M, €34.99

6. Long knit cardigan, H&M, €34.99 

7. Ribbed Alpaca blend socks, COS, €25
Ribbed Alpaca blend socks, COS, €25

7. Ribbed Alpaca blend socks, COS, €25 

8. Rib-knit dress, H&M, €49.99
Rib-knit dress, H&M, €49.99

8. Rib-knit dress, H&M, €49.99 

9. Wool shawl, COS, €99
Wool shawl, COS, €99

9. Wool shawl, COS, €99 

10. M&S Collection lambswool cardigan, M&S, €42
M&S Collection lambswool cardigan, M&S, €42

10. M&S Collection lambswool cardigan, M&S, €42 

11. Snow ski boot slippers, Next, €54
Snow ski boot slippers, Next, €54

11. Snow ski boot slippers, Next, €54 

12. Ribbed organic cotton wide-leg trousers, Tommy Hilfiger, €139.90
Ribbed organic cotton wide-leg trousers, Tommy Hilfiger, €139.90

12. Ribbed organic cotton wide-leg trousers, Tommy Hilfiger, €139.90

STYLE NOTES 

  • FLEECE: Lightweight and quick-drying, fleece is easy-to-clean which makes it popular with hikers. Its affordable and water-resistant kudos has also contributed to its current fashion renaissance with brands like Arket and UGG.
  • CASHMERE: Up to eight times more insulating than regular sheep’s wool, cashmere is soft, lightweight and doesn’t wrinkle, making it an ideal fabric for travelling.
  • ALPACA: Flame, water, odour, and stain resistant: this resilient fabric is also rather averse to wind. Quite the impressive resumé.
  • LAMBSWOOL: Despite having a soft handle, its reputation for holding its shape means your favourite sweater will never look love-worn, even after frequent wears.

Festive spirit: ten ways to spice up your Christmas Day rig-out

Execution Time: 0.231 s