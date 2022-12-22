Comfort Zone: 12 ways to wear Christmas loungewear

You’ve made it to the Christmas finish line. Now collect your proverbial medal, grab those snacks and assume prone position on the sofa.
The Crown, season 5 isn’t going to watch itself. Wait! Is that the doorbell? Answer it at your peril in that chocolate-stained onesie.
Public scrutiny doesn’t discriminate, even during the most wonderful time of the year.
The solution? Swap your old reliables for comely comfies like a ribbed dress and cosy clogs or a wool shawl and knit trousers.
Should ‘old acquaintance be forgot’ unexpectedly drop by, take solace in knowing their visit won’t involve a sympathetic head tilt or worse - a group photo. Need some inspiration? We’ve found 12 cosy creations that’ll redefine comfort.
1. Rosie fleece lounge jumper, €42; Rosie fleece flared lounge bottoms, €42, M&S
2. Intarsia knit dress, Arket, €129
3. Knitted wool blend trousers, Arket, €99
4. Leather pile slippers, Arket, €129
5. Cashmere roll neck dress, €250; leather pile slippers, €129, Arket
6. Long knit cardigan, H&M, €34.99
7. Ribbed Alpaca blend socks, COS, €25
8. Rib-knit dress, H&M, €49.99
9. Wool shawl, COS, €99
10. M&S Collection lambswool cardigan, M&S, €42
11. Snow ski boot slippers, Next, €54
12. Ribbed organic cotton wide-leg trousers, Tommy Hilfiger, €139.90
- FLEECE: Lightweight and quick-drying, fleece is easy-to-clean which makes it popular with hikers. Its affordable and water-resistant kudos has also contributed to its current fashion renaissance with brands like Arket and UGG.
- CASHMERE: Up to eight times more insulating than regular sheep’s wool, cashmere is soft, lightweight and doesn’t wrinkle, making it an ideal fabric for travelling.
- ALPACA: Flame, water, odour, and stain resistant: this resilient fabric is also rather averse to wind. Quite the impressive resumé.
- LAMBSWOOL: Despite having a soft handle, its reputation for holding its shape means your favourite sweater will never look love-worn, even after frequent wears.