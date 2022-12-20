Festive spirit: ten ways to spice up your Christmas Day rig-out

The presents are bought; the turkey is ordered so we can turn our attention to the Christmas day rig-out.
A seasonal tradition, our sartorial choices for the big day are high on the Christmas list.
Despite many of us not leaving the house, this is a dressy affair.
From sumptuous velvets to all the extra trimmings, festive opulence is the theme this season.
A sartorial combo of sequins and leather will get you into the festive spirit, as seen at iclothing.
Be the queen of festive wear in a glittering sequined and feather trimmed skirt, €65, Very.
Let your accessories be the beating heart of your festive look with these cute gold earrings, €16.95, Pineapple Island.
Wrap up your Christmas style with a stunning silk blazer, €179, Sinead Keary.
Achieve the art of comfy yet dressy Christmas day wear in these faux leather leggings, €110, Spanx at Brown Thomas.
Classically festive, a cosy faux fur coat will keep you toasty on those after-dinner strolls, €85.99, Parfois.
Definitely worth the splurge - this luxurious velvet blazer dress isn’t just for Christmas, €430, Tommy Hilfiger.
Keep the cliché of shimmering trimmings shining in a rhinestone blouse, €69.95, Zara.
Beat your Dad to the post in a demure version of the cringey Christmas jumper, €80, Warehouse.
Walk the yuletide walk in a timeless pair of black knee-high boots, €69.99, H&M.