Festive spirit: ten ways to spice up your Christmas Day rig-out

"From sumptuous velvets to all the extra trimmings, festive opulence is the theme this season."
Festive Wish: Leather and Sequins at iclothing

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 16:31
Paula Burns

The presents are bought; the turkey is ordered so we can turn our attention to the Christmas day rig-out. 

A seasonal tradition, our sartorial choices for the big day are high on the Christmas list. 

Despite many of us not leaving the house, this is a dressy affair. 

From sumptuous velvets to all the extra trimmings, festive opulence is the theme this season.

Get The Look: 

Festive Wish: Leather and Sequins at iclothing

A sartorial combo of sequins and leather will get you into the festive spirit, as seen at iclothing.

Sequin Pencil Skirt, €65, Very
Sequin Pencil Skirt, €65, Very

Pocket Friendly: Purple Power: Be the queen of festive wear in a glittering sequined and feather trimmed skirt, €65, Very.

Heart Earrings, €16.95, Pineapple Island
Heart Earrings, €16.95, Pineapple Island

Heart-To-Heart: Let your accessories be the beating heart of your festive look with these cute gold earrings, €16.95, Pineapple Island.

Black Blazer, €179, Sinead Keary
Black Blazer, €179, Sinead Keary

#ieloves: Blazing Hot: Wrap up your Christmas style with a stunning silk blazer, €179, Sinead Keary.

Faux Leather Moto Leggings, €110, SPANX at Brown Thomas
Faux Leather Moto Leggings, €110, SPANX at Brown Thomas

Leg It: Achieve the art of comfy yet dressy Christmas day wear in these faux leather leggings, €110, Spanx at Brown Thomas.

Faux Fur Long Coat, €85.99, Parfois
Faux Fur Long Coat, €85.99, Parfois

Touch And Go: Classically festive, a cosy faux fur coat will keep you toasty on those after-dinner strolls, €85.99, Parfois.

Velvet Blazer Dress, €430, Tommy Hilfiger
Velvet Blazer Dress, €430, Tommy Hilfiger

Blue Crush: Definitely worth the splurge - this luxurious velvet blazer dress isn’t just for Christmas, €430, Tommy Hilfiger.

Rhinestone Blouse, €69.95, Zara
Rhinestone Blouse, €69.95, Zara

Keep On Shining: Keep the cliché of shimmering trimmings shining in a rhinestone blouse, €69.95, Zara.

Merry Christmas Jumper, €80, Warehouse
Merry Christmas Jumper, €80, Warehouse

Season’s Greetings: Beat your Dad to the post in a demure version of the cringey Christmas jumper, €80, Warehouse.

Knee High Boots, €69.99, H&amp;M
Knee High Boots, €69.99, H&M

High And Mighty: Walk the yuletide walk in a timeless pair of black knee-high boots, €69.99, H&M.

The fashion rental revolution: Everything you need to know about renting designer clothes 

