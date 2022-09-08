Pet patterns: ten ways to sink into autumnal houndstooth

The hounds of love are calling.
Pet patterns: ten ways to sink into autumnal houndstooth

The tooth, the houndstooth and nothing but the tooth

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Inspiration:

Check prints are the mainstay of stylish dressing – seasons notwithstanding. 

That said, they come with a delicious expectation when it comes to autumn. Take, houndstooth and its younger sibling puppytooth. 

Having gained popularity in Scotland in the early 19th century, the optical pattern has since become a hallmark of The Royal Family and pop royalty Lady Gaga. 

Although not as rebellious as tartan or whimsical like gingham, its chic monochromatic rigour makes a reassuring entrée to the darker months ahead. 

Take this one off the lead. It’s very well-behaved.

Get the Look:

A model presents a creation for the Christian Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 1, 2022

Houndstooth dress, Mango, €39.99 

The Edit:

Box clever with these staples.

Anine Bing Jocelyn houndstooth straight-leg twill pants, Net-a-Porter, €249
Anine Bing Jocelyn houndstooth straight-leg twill pants, Net-a-Porter, €249

1. Anine Bing ‘Jocelyn’ houndstooth straight-leg twill pants, Net-a-Porter, €249.jpg 

Buttoned tweed jacket, & Other Stories, €199
Buttoned tweed jacket, & Other Stories, €199

2. Buttoned tweed jacket, & Other Stories, €199 

Medium fabric tote bag, & Other Stories, €69
Medium fabric tote bag, & Other Stories, €69

3. Medium fabric tote bag, & Other Stories, €69 

VeryShine headband, Etsy
VeryShine headband, Etsy

4. VeryShine headband, Etsy, €14.52 

Print Cylindrical Kitten Heel Pumps - Multi, Charles and Keith, €59
Print Cylindrical Kitten Heel Pumps - Multi, Charles and Keith, €59

5. Print cylindrical kitten heel pumps, Charles and Keith, €59 

Neck tie blouse, & Other Stories €79
Neck tie blouse, & Other Stories €79

6. Necktie blouse, & Other Stories €79 

'Manon' navy and cream houndstooth wool-blend coat, L.K.Bennett, €750
‘Manon’ navy and cream houndstooth wool-blend coat, L.K.Bennett, €750

7. ‘Manon’ navy and cream houndstooth wool-blend coat, L.K. Bennett, €750 

Sandro Dane Houndstooth Long Cardigan, Brown Thomas, €275
Sandro Dane Houndstooth Long Cardigan, Brown Thomas, €275

8. Sandro ‘Dane’ houndstooth long cardigan, Brown Thomas, €275 

Dogtooth beret, River Island
Dogtooth beret, River Island

9. Dogtooth beret, River Island, €17 

Houndstooth scarf, Magee 1866, €39
Houndstooth scarf, Magee 1866, €39

10. Houndstooth scarf, Magee 1866, €39 

Houndstooth pencil skirt, Mango, €49.99
Houndstooth pencil skirt, Mango, €49.99

11. Houndstooth pencil skirt, Mango, €49.99 

Style Notes:

  • DOUBLE UP: Layer houndstooth and gingham in unifying monochrome for an interesting twist.
  • LA PARISIENNE: Pair a longline houndstooth jacket with a silk pussybow blouse and cropped flares. Finish with ballet pumps, stacked Mary Janes or sleek ankle boots.
  • NICE ACCENT: Use accessories to introduce a bold contrast colour like Dior’s purple socks or Versace’s deep sky-blue bags and gloves.
  • SMALL SCALE: For a more discreet take on the trend, try ‘puppytooth’: a scaled-down and less imposing print.
  • EASY DOES IT: Swap an optical for a softer pairing like black or navy and cream.

Skin Nerd: These are my must haves for your autumn skincare kit

<p>STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 10: Paulina Vinter in Hope Stockholm and ATP Atelier poses for a picture outside of Hotel Diplomat on the second day of Stockholm Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 on February 10, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)</p>

Out of proportion: Ten ways to rock baggy autumn styles

READ NOW

