Pet patterns: ten ways to sink into autumnal houndstooth

Check prints are the mainstay of stylish dressing – seasons notwithstanding.
That said, they come with a delicious expectation when it comes to autumn. Take, houndstooth and its younger sibling puppytooth.
Having gained popularity in Scotland in the early 19th century, the optical pattern has since become a hallmark of The Royal Family and pop royalty Lady Gaga.
Although not as rebellious as tartan or whimsical like gingham, its chic monochromatic rigour makes a reassuring entrée to the darker months ahead.
Take this one off the lead. It’s very well-behaved.
A model presents a creation for the Christian Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 1, 2022
Houndstooth dress, Mango, €39.99
Box clever with these staples.
1. Anine Bing ‘Jocelyn’ houndstooth straight-leg twill pants, Net-a-Porter, €249.jpg
2. Buttoned tweed jacket, & Other Stories, €199
3. Medium fabric tote bag, & Other Stories, €69
4. VeryShine headband, Etsy, €14.52
5. Print cylindrical kitten heel pumps, Charles and Keith, €59
6. Necktie blouse, & Other Stories €79
7. ‘Manon’ navy and cream houndstooth wool-blend coat, L.K. Bennett, €750
8. Sandro ‘Dane’ houndstooth long cardigan, Brown Thomas, €275
9. Dogtooth beret, River Island, €17
10. Houndstooth scarf, Magee 1866, €39
11. Houndstooth pencil skirt, Mango, €49.99
- DOUBLE UP: Layer houndstooth and gingham in unifying monochrome for an interesting twist.
- LA PARISIENNE: Pair a longline houndstooth jacket with a silk pussybow blouse and cropped flares. Finish with ballet pumps, stacked Mary Janes or sleek ankle boots.
- NICE ACCENT: Use accessories to introduce a bold contrast colour like Dior’s purple socks or Versace’s deep sky-blue bags and gloves.
- SMALL SCALE: For a more discreet take on the trend, try ‘puppytooth’: a scaled-down and less imposing print.
- EASY DOES IT: Swap an optical for a softer pairing like black or navy and cream.