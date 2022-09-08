Pet patterns: ten ways to sink into autumnal houndstooth

Inspiration:

Check prints are the mainstay of stylish dressing – seasons notwithstanding.

That said, they come with a delicious expectation when it comes to autumn. Take, houndstooth and its younger sibling puppytooth.

Having gained popularity in Scotland in the early 19th century, the optical pattern has since become a hallmark of The Royal Family and pop royalty Lady Gaga.

Although not as rebellious as tartan or whimsical like gingham, its chic monochromatic rigour makes a reassuring entrée to the darker months ahead.

Take this one off the lead. It’s very well-behaved.

Get the Look:

A model presents a creation for the Christian Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 1, 2022

Houndstooth dress, Mango, €39.99

The Edit:

Box clever with these staples.

Anine Bing Jocelyn houndstooth straight-leg twill pants, Net-a-Porter, €249

Buttoned tweed jacket, & Other Stories, €199

Medium fabric tote bag, & Other Stories, €69

VeryShine headband, Etsy

Print Cylindrical Kitten Heel Pumps - Multi, Charles and Keith, €59

Neck tie blouse, & Other Stories €79

‘Manon’ navy and cream houndstooth wool-blend coat, L.K.Bennett, €750

Sandro Dane Houndstooth Long Cardigan, Brown Thomas, €275

Dogtooth beret, River Island

Houndstooth scarf, Magee 1866, €39

Houndstooth pencil skirt, Mango, €49.99

Style Notes:

DOUBLE UP: Layer houndstooth and gingham in unifying monochrome for an interesting twist.

LA PARISIENNE: Pair a longline houndstooth jacket with a silk pussybow blouse and cropped flares. Finish with ballet pumps, stacked Mary Janes or sleek ankle boots.

NICE ACCENT: Use accessories to introduce a bold contrast colour like Dior’s purple socks or Versace’s deep sky-blue bags and gloves.

SMALL SCALE: For a more discreet take on the trend, try ‘puppytooth’: a scaled-down and less imposing print.

EASY DOES IT: Swap an optical for a softer pairing like black or navy and cream.