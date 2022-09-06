Skin Nerd: These are my must haves for your autumn skincare kit

Whether you are returning to study, heading back to the school run or simply pulling out the knitwear in preparation for the colder months, there’s something about autumn that always feels like a fresh start. You don’t need to be entering another academic term to get caught up in the air of new beginnings, as many reflect on old routines and evaluate their place in their busy lives at this time of year. And skincare is no different.

Whilst I champion a consistent routine, it is important to regularly assess the products and techniques you use. Each product should earn its place in your regime by doing its job effectively and giving you the best results. Inspired by this Autumnal spirit, I present an edit of the very best new skincare launches that all work hard to take your skincare to the next level...

The anti-fatigue eye cream

10 years of scientific research alongside Harvard led to the creation of the TET8™ Patented Technology within Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream (€50, theskinnerd.com). The revolutionary technology pairs Resveratrol with Honokiol (green extraction of Magnolia), which boosts the activity of the TET enzyme and acts on youth proteins to address multiple signs of ageing. It also contains illuminating pearlisers to brighten tired eyes and Viniferine, a patented ingredient derived from vine sap, which is said to be 62 times more effective at correcting dark spots than vitamin C.*

Skin-friendly exfoliator

Rather than upsetting your skin barrier with harsh scrubs, opt for a chemical exfoliator like the new Pestle & Mortar NMF Lactic Acid Toner (€20, pestleandmortar.com). Enriched with Indian gooseberry extract and black tea, this gentle leave-on lactic acid solution works to gently exfoliate, hydrate the skin, fade areas of hyperpigmentation, and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Comforting hydrator

Grown Alchemist Regenerating Night Cream Peptide-3 & Violet Leaf Extract (€97.02, escentual.com) is so efficient that it does its best work while you rest. Packed with nourishing plant-based peptides and collagen, this intense night treatment deeply nourishes the skin whilst fighting wrinkles and age spots. This night cream also features bioactive botanicals such as Violet Leaf and Sea Buckthorn Berry to restore bounce to the skin, while smoothing and toning the complexion.

Next-gen serum

Infused with a potent blend of radiance boosting actives, Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Super-C Serum (€120.00, boots.ie) comprises a skin-brightening cocktail of red clover, Mediterranean mullein, and Swiss alpine extracts to nourish the skin with pollution-fighting antioxidants. Incorporated into your daily skincare regime, the serum promotes the appearance of a more unified and refined skin tone. Smooth 2-3 pumps onto a cleansed face, neck and decolletage morning and evening before your moisturiser (if necessary) and SPF (always necessary).

Elevate your cleanse

Described as an ‘intelligent cleansing device,’ the FOREO LUNA Play Smart 2 Lemon Squeezy (€100.95, lookfantastic.ie) features smart skin sensors which adapt to the needs of your skin to effectively remove dirt, oil and impurities from your skin. Delivering up to 8000 T-Sonic™ pulsations a minute, not only does the skincare device level ramp up your cleansing ritual, but it also enhances the benefits of the rest of your skincare routine.

Nerdie Pick

Vitamin A is one of the most beloved and studied ingredients in skincare, which is why I recommend it to every hooman (except for those who are pregnant) for its anti-ageing skincare benefits. It has a long list of science-backed merits including accelerating cell renewal, strengthening the skin barrier and helping to regulate sebum but despite its many advantages, it is best not to rush into frequent use as this potent ingredient can cause irritation if the skin is not introduced to it slowly and progressively.

Skingredients Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum (€55, skingredients.com) includes retinyl palmitate, the fatty form of vitamin A, making it a gentle starter product and ideal for beginner use. Alongside vitamin A, Skin Protein contains pro-collagen peptides to stimulate collagen production, and vitamins C and E to protect the skin from environmental damage. Do remember to pair it with an SPF during the day as vitamin A makes the skin more susceptible to UV damage.