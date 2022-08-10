Earn your stripes: 14 ways to wear a fashion classic

With the fresh winds of September only days away, it’s time for a sartorial palette cleanser.
What better way to ease our way into the darker, cloying textures of autumn than with clean, monochromatic stripes?
Consider it your easy-to-wear, between seasons uniform: an antidote to summer’s whimsy and a stylish peace offering until the mercury officially drops.
Get inspired with these fourteen plain and simple style solutions.
1. Striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79
2. Block stripe cotton jumper, Arket, €89
3. Knitted crop top, & Other Stories, €59
4. M&S Collection cotton vest, M&S, €28
5. Mohair-blend fine-knit jumper, H&M, €49.99
6. M&S Collection jersey side stripe trousers, M&S, €50
7. MAMA Rib-knit dress, H&M, €39.99
8. Organic cotton striped cotton socks, Arket, €7
9. Relaxed cotton jumper, Arket, €79
10. Silk triangle scarf, Arket, €45
11. TOTÊME striped wool and cotton sweater, My Theresa, €450
12. Organic cotton boxy polo top, & Other Stories, €49
13. Relaxed cotton sweater, & Other Stories, €79
14. Striped sweater with button detail, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
- M&S: Nail hybrid working with an M&S Collection sweater vest and side-stripe track trouser paired with a white blazer and sneakers.
- ARKET: Expect sweatshirts, polo neck, crew neck and half zip sweaters in classic stripe iterations and unexpected colourways like off-white and green.
- & OTHER STORIES: Nab one of the brand’s bestselling relaxed collared sweaters or try a fitted crop style worn with a leather midi skirt and block heel sandals.
- MASSIMO DUTTI: Indulge in mariniere tops with iconic brass shoulder buttons – perfect with early autumn city shorts and comfy ballet flats.