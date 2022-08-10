Earn your stripes: 14 ways to wear a fashion classic

Consider it your easy-to-wear, between seasons uniform: an antidote to summer’s whimsy and a stylish peace offering until the mercury officially drops.
Earn your stripes: 14 ways to wear a fashion classic

Get into a fashion classic

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

With the fresh winds of September only days away, it’s time for a sartorial palette cleanser. 

What better way to ease our way into the darker, cloying textures of autumn than with clean, monochromatic stripes? 

Consider it your easy-to-wear, between seasons uniform: an antidote to summer’s whimsy and a stylish peace offering until the mercury officially drops. 

Get inspired with these fourteen plain and simple style solutions.

GET THE LOOK:

Striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79
Striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79

1. Striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79 

Block stripe cotton jumper, Arket, €89
Block stripe cotton jumper, Arket, €89

2. Block stripe cotton jumper, Arket, €89

Knitted crop top, &amp; Other Stories, €59
Knitted crop top, & Other Stories, €59

3. Knitted crop top, & Other Stories, €59 

M&amp;S Collection cotton vest, M&amp;S, €28
M&S Collection cotton vest, M&S, €28

4. M&S Collection cotton vest, M&S, €28 

Mohair-blend fine-knit jumper, H&amp;M, €49.99
Mohair-blend fine-knit jumper, H&M, €49.99

5. Mohair-blend fine-knit jumper, H&M, €49.99 

M&amp;S Collection jersey side stripe trousers, M&amp;S, €50
M&S Collection jersey side stripe trousers, M&S, €50

6. M&S Collection jersey side stripe trousers, M&S, €50 

MAMA Rib-knit dress, H&amp;M, €39.99
MAMA Rib-knit dress, H&M, €39.99

7. MAMA Rib-knit dress, H&M, €39.99 

Organic cotton striped cotton socks, Arket, €7
Organic cotton striped cotton socks, Arket, €7

8. Organic cotton striped cotton socks, Arket, €7 

Relaxed cotton sweater, &amp; Other Stories, €79
Relaxed cotton sweater, & Other Stories, €79

9. Relaxed cotton jumper, Arket, €79 

Silk triangle scarf, Arket, €45
Silk triangle scarf, Arket, €45

10. Silk triangle scarf, Arket, €45 

TOTÊME striped wool and cotton sweater, My Theresa, €450
TOTÊME striped wool and cotton sweater, My Theresa, €450

11. TOTÊME striped wool and cotton sweater, My Theresa, €450 

Organic cotton boxy polo top, &amp; Other Stories, €49
Organic cotton boxy polo top, & Other Stories, €49

12. Organic cotton boxy polo top, & Other Stories, €49 

13. Relaxed cotton sweater, & Other Stories, €79 

Striped sweater with button detail, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
Striped sweater with button detail, Massimo Dutti, €69.95

14. Striped sweater with button detail, Massimo Dutti, €69.95 

STYLE NOTES:

  • M&S: Nail hybrid working with an M&S Collection sweater vest and side-stripe track trouser paired with a white blazer and sneakers.
  • ARKET: Expect sweatshirts, polo neck, crew neck and half zip sweaters in classic stripe iterations and unexpected colourways like off-white and green.
  • & OTHER STORIES: Nab one of the brand’s bestselling relaxed collared sweaters or try a fitted crop style worn with a leather midi skirt and block heel sandals.
  • MASSIMO DUTTI: Indulge in mariniere tops with iconic brass shoulder buttons – perfect with early autumn city shorts and comfy ballet flats.

Read More

Nostalgia is having a moment: 13 ways to wear Y2K

More in this section

Ginger Spice turns 50: The evolution of her style from the 90s to now Ginger Spice turns 50: The evolution of her style from the 90s to now
Leave other colours in the shade: 12 ways to wear pink  Leave other colours in the shade: 12 ways to wear pink 
Take Cover: Lightweight jackets are a must for Irish summers  Take Cover: Lightweight jackets are a must for Irish summers 
#Unwind
<p>Honoree Diane Keaton arrives at American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.</p>

The Keaton Effect: 10 ways to pay homage to the grandmother of coastal looks

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices