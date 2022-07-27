Nostalgia is having a moment: 13 ways to wear Y2K

It was a simpler time: waistbands were low, t-shirts were cropped, and sugary pop dominated the music charts. IT girls with one name monikers became fashion icons and our biggest fear was a computer bug that never materialised. Over twenty years later we’re embracing Y2K fashion in all its cosplay glory. Where the TikTok generation have fuzzy bucket hats and Juicy Couture tracksuits; Sex and the City adherents can enjoy a trip down 64 Perry Street with slinky lingerie-inspired dresses and iconic handbags. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and it’s not going anywhere.

Looking for inspiration? Check out these thirteen ways to give your wardrobe some dot com boom.