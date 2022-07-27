Nostalgia is having a moment: 13 ways to wear Y2K

Nostalgia is having a moment: 13 ways to wear Y2K

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 23, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

It was a simpler time: waistbands were low, t-shirts were cropped, and sugary pop dominated the music charts. IT girls with one name monikers became fashion icons and our biggest fear was a computer bug that never materialised. Over twenty years later we’re embracing Y2K fashion in all its cosplay glory. Where the TikTok generation have fuzzy bucket hats and Juicy Couture tracksuits; Sex and the City adherents can enjoy a trip down 64 Perry Street with slinky lingerie-inspired dresses and iconic handbags. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and it’s not going anywhere.

Looking for inspiration? Check out these thirteen ways to give your wardrobe some dot com boom.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "Sex and the City". (Photo by HBO/Getty Images)

Black raffia back 'Baguette' bag with crocheted FF, Fendi, €2,600

STYLE NOTES

  • SEX AND THE CITY: A classic Carrie Bradsaw staple; wear a cami dress or skirt with kitten heel sandals and a tie-front top.
  • DECADE DETAILS: Take a small step back in time with cosplay accessories like bucket hats, small geometric sunglasses, and bandana headscarves.
  • POP IDOL: Channel noughties girl band nostalgia with a pair of cargo pants, a handkerchief top and chunky trainers.
  • LOGO-MANIA: Whether a Fendi baguette or a Louis Vuitton bagatelle, bags are small, logo-ed and hot property.

A SNEAK PEEK

Here’s what to expect come autumn, according to freelancer designer and trend forecaster Kelly Canning.

“For the youth market, the 2000s continue to play an important influence, with this well-established era taking a more futuristic approach. Expect ‘screen friendly’ prints, textures that appear real and digital colour used to create ‘other-worldly’ tones.”

