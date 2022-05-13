Ask Esther: Did you really give up clothes shopping for a year?

You might consider yourself an eco-warrior, but do you think you could go without new clothes or shoes for a whole year? That's exactly what Esther N McCarthy decided to do.
After a bet with her husband about her shopping habits, Esther turned her back on fast fashion and embraced a circular economy, choosing to rewear and reuse what she already owned in lieu of buying more.
She is fast approaching the end of her year-long challenge and for the Irish Examiner’s Sustainability Week she will be sharing her insights into a year without impulse buys with Vickie Maye in a live video on Monday, May 16 at 1pm.
We would love to hear your questions for Esther about her challenge, which she will answer during the live event.
Perhaps you’re wondering if she had a secret spending spree or if she has a virtual shopping cart waiting to be bought the second the clock strikes midnight.
Submit your question through the form below or email features@examiner.ie and watch the live video on Monday at 1pm on irishexaminer.com/lifestylelive.