Are you wondering how Esther N McCarthy managed this trojan challenge? Here’s your opportunity to ask her every question you have about it
Ask Esther: Did you really give up clothes shopping for a year?

Esther N McCarthy preparing for the Lifestyle Live sustainability chat which will be streamed live on Monday on IrishExaminer.com. Picture: David Keane

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 13:36

You might consider yourself an eco-warrior, but do you think you could go without new clothes or shoes for a whole year? That's exactly what Esther N McCarthy decided to do.

After a bet with her husband about her shopping habits, Esther turned her back on fast fashion and embraced a circular economy, choosing to rewear and reuse what she already owned in lieu of buying more.

She is fast approaching the end of her year-long challenge and for the Irish Examiner’s Sustainability Week she will be sharing her insights into a year without impulse buys with Vickie Maye in a live video on Monday, May 16 at 1pm.

Esther N McCarthy and Vickie Maye preparing for their Lifestyle Live sustainability chat

We would love to hear your questions for Esther about her challenge, which she will answer during the live event. 

Perhaps you’re wondering if she had a secret spending spree or if she has a virtual shopping cart waiting to be bought the second the clock strikes midnight.

Submit your question through the form below or email features@examiner.ie and watch the live video on Monday at 1pm on irishexaminer.com/lifestylelive.

