Upcoming Irish designers harness everyday junk in bid to win a place at the world final

Horse stirrups, silage wrap and chicken wire are as important as pleats, beads and appliqué for the 60 Irish design teams putting finishing touches to haute-couture outfits ahead of the first ever Junk Kouture World Final.

May 5 is the day the designers, aged 13-18 years, get to showcase their creations in the hope of being selected as one of the 10 entries competing against designs from London, Paris, Milan, New York and Abu Dhabi in the world final.

This is the first live final since the global pandemic began and it's definitely back with a bang.

Junk Kouture judges Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh, Soulé and Stephen McLaughlin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Pop singer-songwriter, Soulé, will join Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh and fashion designer, Stephen McLaughlin on the judging panel at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

All models striding with pride onto the runway will wear designs made from 100% recycled materials by themselves.

And the top 10 designs from this Dublin city final will be selected for the World Final which will take place in a location yet to be announced. These 10 designs will then compete against 50 other designs — 10 from each of Junk Kouture’s other city finals in their five new territories: London, Paris, Milan, New York and Abu Dhabi. At the World Final, there will be six individual City Designer Awards plus the first ever Junk Kouture World Designer of the Year.

Part of the prize at the Dublin City Final on May 5 is being flown to the world final to take part.

Louis Walsh checks out the design Culchie Life modelled by Student Leah Gow and made with fellow students Jennifer Curtin and Marie Blocher from Villiers Secondary School in Limerick using farmer's best friend, baling twine, plus other waste products from a farm such as silage wrap, chicken wire, milking cluster rubbers and horse stirrups. Picture: Brian McEvoy

As well as judging, Soulé, will perform on the night as well.

The singer who has landed #1s on both the Irish Radio and Most Shazamed Charts, 10 million Spotify streams, is a three-time nominee for the Choice Awards Song of the Year; and performed at some of the country's leading festivals from Electric Picnic to Other Voices, said: "As a singer, I know that both your performance and fashion choices play a big role in helping you to be memorable on stage. I will be on the hunt for young designers who give 110% to their performance and channel their inner Lady Gaga, who has made so many fashion statements throughout her singing and acting career!"

Also in attendance on the high-stakes fashion evening will be long-standing Junk Kouture judge Tracey Fahy, and programme director for fashion design at Griffith College, Jane Leavey — they return as technical judges.

Tickets for the Dublin City Final at 7pm on May 5 cost from €26 and are available on Ticketmaster and from Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Box Office.

The Finalists

South Finalists

Acantha — Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Green With Envy — Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Open Book — Villiers College

Experi-Mental — Pobal Choirchne Dhuibhne

On Pointe — Borrisokane Community College

Global Spiral — Coláiste Nano Nagle

Ode To Joy — Coláiste Nano Nagle

Print Outside the Book — John The Baptist Community School

Little Bo — Coláiste DunIascaigh

Deforestation — St Anne’s Secondary School

Contamination Cycle — Salesian Secondary College

Southeast Finalists

Battle On — Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

God Is A Woman — Tullow Community School

Minima — Scoil Chriost Ri

Optical — Blessington Community College

Rage of the Plague — Meanscoil Gharman

Virtual Reality — Loreto Catholic Girls' Secondary School

Rising From The Ashes — Loreto Catholic Girls' Secondary School

Get A Grip — Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

Unvail Le Passe — Castlecomer Community School

Beadtastic — Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy

Projapoti — Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy

East Finalists

Ex Static — Old Bawn Community School

The Maskquerade Ball — Dunshaughlin Community College

What Goes Around Comes Around — Portmarnock Community School

Woman of Light — Skerries Community College

Black Swan — Mount Sackville Secondary

Fungal Futures — Scoil Mhuire, Trim, County Meath

Madame Cellophane — Malahide Community School

Ms Anatomy — St Raphaela’s Secondary School

Ut Sint Unum (That We May Be One) — St Louis High School, Rathmines

Just a Little Moosic — Holy Family School for the Deaf

Royal Flush — Loreto Secondary School Balbriggan

West Finalists

Bohemian Pampas Tree — Wilson’s Hospital School

Tale of Two Pods — Moate Community School

Nested In Tradition — Moate Community School

Back To the Future — Cnoc Mhuire

Blewe — Our Lady’s Bower Secondary School

Re’jenner’ate — Our Lady’s Bower Secondary School

Shocked — Coláiste Naomh Eoin

Modern Victorian — Scoil Mhuire Strokestown

Gaia — Athlone Community College

Electric Ice-atope — Scoil Bhríde

Disposaball gown — Clarin College

North Finalists

Mother Amaranth — Beech Hill College

Monster Extinction — Our Lady’s Convent, Co Monaghan

The Blanc Draught — Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Queen of Cutlery — Monaghan Collegiate

St Brigid Steps Into Spring — Bailieborough Community School

Fashion Flu — St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena

Packaging Punk Princess — St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena

Baum — Castleblayney College

Denim Duusu — Castleblayney College

Donegal Rose — Loreto Community School, Milford, Co Donegal

The Children of Lir — Loreto Community School, Milford, Co Donegal