Definitely more flash than trash as Cork schools make it to the Junk Kouture final

All fashion rules have been broken in the past couple of years but not all of us make baling twine, old sheets, and bits of wool look quite so stylish as these Cork secondary school students achieve.

They are all finalists in the annual Junk Kouture recycled fashion contest — and an overall winner will be selected on Thursday evening, live on TV

Whether it’s a headpiece made from a lampshade, a dress made from chestnuts, or even a design made from pea shells, there is no shortage of originality from any of the finalists.

There are 40 teams of post-primary students who have taken everyday junk to new heights in this final. Among them are four Cork teams: Toxicity (Kinsale Community School); Party Poppers (Mount Saint Michael's Secondary School, Rosscarbery); Let Them Eat Cake (Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty; and Primadonna (Kinsale Community School).

Old flattened bottlecaps are a nifty embellishment on the quirky outfit designed by Katie Coughlan and Megan Hart from Mount Saint Michael's Secondary School.

And pillowcases, old jewellery wire and string and a broken umbrella are among the everyday items given a glam makeover by Victoria Ciolkosz, Aaron Ganly, and Cremma Liddy from Kinsale Community School.

You could visit many a mart, point-to-point, or ploughing championship and not see blue rope, fencing wire, old dockets and baling tape looking quite like this Primadonna creation. Sarah Deasy from Kinsale Community School has come up with a dynamic and gothic-looking gown and crown ensemble from farming 'waste' materials.

And paper napkins, newspaper, mattress stuffing and an old toy tent are given a superb Marie Antoinette style makeover by Sofie Kadysewski, Orla McGoldrick and Sophie McLaughlin from Sacred Heart Secondary School in Cork.

The fab heels deserve a special mention of course.

The judges for the competition are best-selling cookbook author, entrepreneur and fashion-upcycling enthusiast Roz Purcell; star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Michelle Visage; music manager Louis Walsh; and former winner and fashion designer, Stephen McLaughlin.

Roz Purcell said: “I am thrilled to be a judge for Junk Kouture for the first time this year as I have been such a huge fan of Junk Kouture over the years — I am now wishing more than ever that I had been able to take part when I was in school! The talent has been outrageous this year and excelled all my expectations. These young designers have really shown us all just how important establishing more sustainable habits is when it comes to our fashion choices and way of life. To be honest, it is very much the students showing us the way forward when it comes to protecting the environment and the world we live in — I certainly learned a lot from them!"

Back for another year of presenting duties are RTÉ 2FM's Laura Fox and Emma Power; while all the behind-the-scenes action will be brought to viewers by new presenting team, RTÉ Kids presenters Órla Morris Toolen and Seán Treacy. There’ll also be musical entertainment provided by the dynamic Dublin-based rapper JYellowL performing his hit single ‘Oh Lawd’.

On the night, the overall winner of Junk Kouture 2021 will be announced live on television as well as the five regional winners and Teacher of the Year Award. Then it will be over to the Junk Kouture After Party on the Junk Kouture YouTube channel at 8pm, also presented by RTÉ 2FM’s Laura Fox and Emma Power alongside Órla and Sean, as they catch up with the judges and winning students and the remainder of the awards are presented including two Glamour awards, Creative for a Cause award, Finishing Touches award, Best Performance award, plus the Most Unusual Material award.

Incorporating elements of environmental sustainability, fashion, art, design, and engineering, Junk Kouture annually showcases aspiring designers aged 13–18-years from across Ireland as they rise to the challenge to create wearable fashion — the golden rule is that everything used must be 100% recycled. Junk Kouture is now running in six countries, recently launching in London, New York, Paris, Milan and Abu Dhabi. And the first-ever World Final will take place in September 2022.

The Junk Kouture final is broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Thursday, December 9 at 7pm