Bargain Hunter: Smart storage solutions, half price towels and a new craft gin for less than €20

Smart storage

This Pink Velvet Storage Stool by Kirkton House looks like it cost a pretty penny... but it’s just €29.99 from Aldi. If you’ve more to spend and require a bigger storage solution, check out IKEA’s STOCKSUND bench which comes with a ten-year guarantee, €250. Available in dark green, grey-beige, blue and multi-colour.

A splash of pink

Savida Stripe Strap Bag €15 from Dunnes Stores, Bargain Hunter

Savida’s spring/summer collection has landed in Dunnes Stores and we’re a little bit obsessed with everything pink. The sheer pink organza Savida blouse is a bit of a showstopper and just €25, while the Savida Stripe Strap Bag in light pink is giving us Marc Jacob’s vibes for just €15.

Cooking up a storm

Crepe Maker €29.99 from Lidl

If you’re on the hunt for some cooking essentials, pop into Lidl on Thursday where everything from crepe makers (€29.99) to candyfloss machines (€24.99) and pressure cookers (€44.99) will be in the middle aisles. Coffee lovers can pick up a DeLonghi espresso machine for just €79.99 (RRP €99.99), and if your microwave is on the blink, there will be one going for €69.99 in stores this week.

Summer drinks

Mo Chara Irish Pink Gin will retail at €19.99 in Aldi stores

Aldi has teamed up with Monaghan based Old Carrick Mill Distillery to introduce two exclusive small-batch Irish gins, both under €20. Mo Chara Irish Gin distilled with pineapple with subtle notes of other botanicals such as juniper, coriander, angelica root, cassia, pear, and lime while the Mo Chara Irish Pink Gin, is distilled with pink grapefruit, juniper, lemon, lime, coriander and angelica root. Both retail at €19.99.

Half price towels

Westbury 100% cotton towels are half price at Home Store + More

Treat yourself to some new towels with Home Store + More's current offer. Westbury 100% cotton towels are now half price with the hand towels (50cm x 90cm) going for €5.49, bath towels (70cm x 127cm) going for €10.99 and bath sheets (100cm x 150cm) going for €15.99. Tumble dry safe and machine washable at 40°C. While you're there, the Chelsea bath mats are also 50% off.