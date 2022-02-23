Jean genie: ten ways to get back into denim

For the first time in almost 20 years, skinny jeans no longer reign supreme
Want to be a cut above the rest? Look to Irish brand, Native Denims for the perfect made-to-measure jeans

Mike McGrath Bryan

It seems we have fallen back in love with our jeans again. 

Thanks to a combination of nostalgia and our penchant for comfort, designers have produced a mixed bag of jean styles. 

From the straight cut to retro flares, there’s a style to suit every mood.

Get The Look: 

Want to be a cut above the rest? Look to Irish brand, Native Denims for the perfect made-to-measure jeans.

Bootcut Sneaker Jean, €190, 7 For All Mankind at Brown Thomas
Get The Boot: Choose the darling brand of the early 2000s for a nostalgic take on the bootcut style, €190, 7 For All Mankind at Brown Thomas.

Flared Jeans, €199, Polo Ralph Lauren at Arnotts
#ieloves Flare Up: Make flares your go-to style for spring – match with super-high platforms to complete the look, €199, Polo Ralph Lauren at Arnotts.

Red Straight Fit Jeans, €50, Weekday
Colour Theory: Denim doesn’t have to mean blue wash jeans. Instead make an impact in daring red, €50, Weekday.

Printed Jeans, €39.95, Zara
Newsworthy: Reimagine the SATC Galliano dress in the everyday attire of straight leg jeans, €39.95, Zara.

Pink Flares, €55, River Island
Pink Lady: It’s the pantone colour of the season so be prepared to have a wardrobe tickled with pink, €55, River Island.

Barrel Leg White Jeans, €79, Arket
Chic Ahoy: Take to the high seas of style in white wide-leg jeans matched with a Breton stripe top, €79, Arket.

Denim Culottes, €59, COS
Skinny Jeans, €186.52, Frame at Net-A-Porter
Slim Shady: If your sartorial favourite remains the skinny cut, choose black for a slick style, €186.52, Frame at Net-A-Porter.

Detailed Jeans, €89.99, H&amp;M Studio
Pop Culture: Inspired by the era of Britney vs Christina, detailed jeans take centre stage this season, €89.99, H&M Studio (Available February 24th).

