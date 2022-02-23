Jean genie: ten ways to get back into denim

It seems we have fallen back in love with our jeans again.

For the first time in almost 20 years, skinny jeans no longer reign supreme.

Thanks to a combination of nostalgia and our penchant for comfort, designers have produced a mixed bag of jean styles.

From the straight cut to retro flares, there’s a style to suit every mood.

Get The Look:

Want to be a cut above the rest? Look to Irish brand, Native Denims for the perfect made-to-measure jeans.

Bootcut Sneaker Jean, €190, 7 For All Mankind at Brown Thomas

Get The Boot: Choose the darling brand of the early 2000s for a nostalgic take on the bootcut style, €190, 7 For All Mankind at Brown Thomas.

Flared Jeans, €199, Polo Ralph Lauren at Arnotts

#ieloves Flare Up: Make flares your go-to style for spring – match with super-high platforms to complete the look, €199, Polo Ralph Lauren at Arnotts.

Red Straight Fit Jeans, €50, Weekday

Colour Theory: Denim doesn’t have to mean blue wash jeans. Instead make an impact in daring red, €50, Weekday.

Printed Jeans, €39.95, Zara

Newsworthy: Reimagine the SATC Galliano dress in the everyday attire of straight leg jeans, €39.95, Zara.

Pink Flares, €55, River Island

Pink Lady: It’s the pantone colour of the season so be prepared to have a wardrobe tickled with pink, €55, River Island.

Barrel Leg White Jeans, €79, Arket

Chic Ahoy: Take to the high seas of style in white wide-leg jeans matched with a Breton stripe top, €79, Arket.

Denim Culottes, €59, COS

Skinny Jeans, €186.52, Frame at Net-A-Porter

Slim Shady: If your sartorial favourite remains the skinny cut, choose black for a slick style, €186.52, Frame at Net-A-Porter.

Detailed Jeans, €89.99, H&M Studio

Pop Culture: Inspired by the era of Britney vs Christina, detailed jeans take centre stage this season, €89.99, H&M Studio (Available February 24th).