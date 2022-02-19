Refreshing, colourful and diverse: Brown Thomas' spring/summer 2022 collection

A perfect balance between masculine and feminine, SS22 showcased elegant skirts styled with tailored jackets. A move from the more prominent strong shoulder from seasons past, designers are feminising the tailored jacket into a more wearable silhouette.
Colour, explosive and euphoric prints along with vibrant dyes were hugely popular for SS22 with vibrant tones seen across all the collections. Modern tailoring in bold brights appeared at Victorian Beckham and Balmain.
Hyper prints in vibrant colours were popular for SS22 along with tie-dye looks in energetic pinks and blues and impeccable tailoring in vivid greens and yellows.
Alexander McQueen presented an exuberant show featuring voluminous dresses with a sky colour themed tie-dye, perfect for summer occasion wear.
Playful prints and pretty florals were seen across the collections for SS22 adding exquisite holiday chic to the summer season ahead.
Designers have pulled out all the style stops for SS22 catapulting all things sequined and risqué into our eye-line. As seen here with Victoria Beckham, the designer’s graceful, everyday skirts were embellished with sequins and metallics added to knitwear.
Responsible ethical sourcing continues to be at the heart of many designer’s collections.
Designers showcased Deconstructed Craft with summer holiday kaftans and lace dresses which brought a free-spirited feel to the runway. As seen here, Magali Pascal encapsulates this bohemian trend perfectly.
