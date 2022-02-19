Refreshing, colourful and diverse: Brown Thomas' spring/summer 2022 collection

There is a return of 1960s femininity with the iconic Skirt Set

A perfect balance between masculine and feminine, SS22 showcased elegant skirts styled with tailored jackets. A move from the more prominent strong shoulder from seasons past, designers are feminising the tailored jacket into a more wearable silhouette.

Cardigan €195, skirt €155, both Sandro; shoes, €860, Valentino

Designers are embracing bright summer tones with Colour Me Happy

Colour, explosive and euphoric prints along with vibrant dyes were hugely popular for SS22 with vibrant tones seen across all the collections. Modern tailoring in bold brights appeared at Victorian Beckham and Balmain.

Blazer, €920, shirt, €680, trousers, €570, all Victoria Beckham; shoes, €115, KG by Kurt Geiger

Always a perennial staple for spring summer, energetic prints in a myriad of colours bring a bohemian vibe with Psychedelic Summer

Hyper prints in vibrant colours were popular for SS22 along with tie-dye looks in energetic pinks and blues and impeccable tailoring in vivid greens and yellows.

Alexander McQueen presented an exuberant show featuring voluminous dresses with a sky colour themed tie-dye, perfect for summer occasion wear.

Dress, €2190, Alexander McQueen; shoes, €975, Mach & Mach

Adding holiday chic to the summer season is Retro Resort where designers bring a 1970s vibe in playful prints and pretty florals

Playful prints and pretty florals were seen across the collections for SS22 adding exquisite holiday chic to the summer season ahead.

Twilight Tropics brings a return of 90s glamour to the collections with decorative ensembles in the form of sequins, metallics and ruffles

Designers have pulled out all the style stops for SS22 catapulting all things sequined and risqué into our eye-line. As seen here with Victoria Beckham, the designer’s graceful, everyday skirts were embellished with sequins and metallics added to knitwear.

Knit, €520, skirt, €790, both Victoria Beckham; shoes, €595, Balenciaga

Deconstructed Craft focuses on sustainable fabrics and bohemian aesthetics, bringing a free-spirited vibe to this season’s collections.

Responsible ethical sourcing continues to be at the heart of many designer’s collections.

Designers showcased Deconstructed Craft with summer holiday kaftans and lace dresses which brought a free-spirited feel to the runway. As seen here, Magali Pascal encapsulates this bohemian trend perfectly.

Blouse, €275, trousers, €275, both Magali Pascal; bag, €490, Isabel Marant; shoes, €350, Chloe

CREDITS:

Photography: Miki Barlok

Styling: Corina Gaffey

Assisted by: Aisling Forbes

Make-up: Casey Swords using Armani Beauty, Brown Thomas Cork

Hair: Michelle Grimes

Director: Shelly Corkery, fashion buying director, Brown Thomas Arnotts

Shot on location at the Lewis Glucksman Gallery, UCC, Cork