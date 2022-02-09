Date night: 11 ways to wear pink and red for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air and so are trending shades of pink and red. From the robust and ribald to the sweet and scintillating, there are no half-hearted measures. Prepare to awaken the post-winter palette and stimulate the senses by wearing one monogamous colour head-to-toe or marrying two opposites in a fiery colour clash. Trust us. We’ve got eleven gorgeous ways to look smitten.
Kimono, €159
Kildare Village, RRP €1,495; Village price, €995
Net-a-Porter, €420
COS, €89
Zara, €129
Arket, €69
Kildare Village, RRP €520; Village price, €129
Essential Antwerp, €165
Zalando, €318
Net-a-Porter, €211.41
Cave Things, £35; approx. €42.05
- A bright and flirty backdrop for AZ Factory’s ‘Love’ print robe.
- A cheeky counterpart to the strict lines of a COS shirt dress.
- A full-bodied way to uplift accessories like a Kate Spade bag.
- Prefer something bright and bubbly? Inject this colour into a pair of Essential Antwerp jeans.