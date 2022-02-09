Date night: 11 ways to wear pink and red for Valentine's Day

Hue are my type…
Trending shades of pink and red are perfect for Valentine's Day

Annmarie O’Connor

Love is in the air and so are trending shades of pink and red. From the robust and ribald to the sweet and scintillating, there are no half-hearted measures. Prepare to awaken the post-winter palette and stimulate the senses by wearing one monogamous colour head-to-toe or marrying two opposites in a fiery colour clash. Trust us. We’ve got eleven gorgeous ways to look smitten.

Samsøe Samsøe ‘Annmari’ pleated midi dress

SAMSOE SAMSOE ‘Annmari’ pleated midi dress, Kimono, €159
Louise Kennedy ‘Lydia’ blazer

Louise Kennedy ‘Lydia’ blazer, Kildare Village, RRP €1,495; Village price, €995
AZ Factory mulberry silk-twill robe

AZ Factory mulberry silk-twill robe, Net-a-Porter, €420
Shirt dress

Shirt dress, COS, €89
Silk dress

Silk dress, Zara, €129
Oversized poplin shirt

Oversized poplin shirt, Arket, €69
Kate Spade ‘Lexy’ shoulder bag

Kate Spade ‘Lexy’ shoulder bag, Kildare Village, RRP €520; Village price, €129
Neon pink denim wide-leg jeans

Neon pink denim wide-leg jeans, Essential Antwerp, €165
Weekend Max Mara ‘Renza’ heels

Weekend Max Mara ‘Renza’ heels, Zalando, €318
Staud ‘Shoko’ two-tone ribbed-knit dress

Staud ‘Shoko’ two-tone ribbed-knit dress, Net-a-Porter, €211.41
‘Admitady’ organic cotton t-shirt

‘Admitady’ organic cotton t-shirt, Cave Things, £35; approx. €42.05
STYLE NOTES:

  • POINCIANA RED: A bright and flirty backdrop for AZ Factory’s ‘Love’ print robe.
  • INNUENDO PINK: A cheeky counterpart to the strict lines of a COS shirt dress.
  • BERRY RED: A full-bodied way to uplift accessories like a Kate Spade bag.
  • BUBBLEGUM PINK: Prefer something bright and bubbly? Inject this colour into a pair of Essential Antwerp jeans.

