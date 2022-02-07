The Grá Guide: Spoil your sweetheart while supporting Irish this Valentine's Day

Say it with flowers

Dublin-based The Flower Factory offers next day delivery nationwide (or same-day if you’re in Dublin). Their Valentine's offering this year includes a beautiful selection of romantic bouquets (priced between €39.99 and €119.99) as well as chocolates, balloons, teddies and wine.

Or what about the gift that keeps on giving? Elmgrove Farm in Meath offer flower subscriptions (3, 4, 8 or 12 months) from just €99 which will ensure a smile on your darling’s face well beyond February 14.

Chocolate temptation

Praline Valentine’s Chocolates, box of six, €11.50 or twelve, €21.50, praline.ie

No Valentine’s Day is complete without a luxury box of chocolates. Why not try Mitchelstown’s finest, Praline Pastry and Chocolate Shop, whose Valentine’s collection includes a delicious selection of handmade chocolate hearts in three flavours: salted caramel crunch, passion fruit and raspberry, and champagne burst.

A box of six is priced at €11.50, which the box of twelve is priced at €21.50 and they deliver anywhere in Ireland and the UK.

Temptation Patisserie’s Heart Box Assortment of Truffles, €12.50

We are also enchanted by Temptation Patisserie’s Valentine’s collection.

The self-taught chocolatier twin sisters from Laois have some simply scrumptious options for this year’s festivities including their Heart Box Assortment of Truffles (€12.50) which contain 3 creamy white chocolate ganache truffles enrobed in a smooth 33% white chocolate and lightly sprinkled with freeze dried raspberries, plus 3 silky caramel ganache truffles covered in a rich dark chocolate. They ship all over Ireland.

A pretty print

'The Couple - Baez’ print, €260 from laurajaynehalton.com

Kildare based designer Laura Jayne Halton’s 'The Couple - Baez’ is a one-off vibrant print that comes with luxury wrapping, ribbon and tag. Priced at €260.

An experience

While it’s always nice to get a beautiful gift, what can be better than an experience shared? If you’re in Dublin and would like to get creative, Paint by the Pints' Valentine’s event happening on Feb 12 at PÓG Cafe on Tara Street might be just the ticket.

Tickets are priced at €30 and include a free drink on arrival along with all the materials you need for your masterpiece - canvas, paints, brushes etc. It’s also BYOB.

Or why not head to Ireland’s prettiest cinema, the Stella? Kenneth Branagh is the order of the day with Rathmines showing Death on the Nile Valentine’s Day, while the Ranleigh cinema will show Belfast.

A very special love letter

Love letter from soul-scribe.com, prices available upon request

There isn’t much in life more romantic than a love letter, and Wexford-based calligrapher, Jagdeep Sahans can give yours that extra special touch.

Prices are available upon request - you can contact her via her website or call 087 988 7017.

Sultry sleepwear

Vivienne pyjama set €87, eye mask €20 from zzzana.com

Luxury Irish sleepwear brand Zzzana has launched their limited-edition Hot Pink range for Valentine’s Day. The pink and red heart motif style is available in the full-length Vivienne (€87) and the Vixen, an adorable shorts-set with dainty scalloped edges (€77).

The Hot Pink collection also includes a matching Eye Mask (€20) and Scrunchie (€8) to complete the look. The exclusive range is created using the brand’s signature 100% organic bamboo fabric, which they say is “as soft as silk, without the maintenance.”

Pyjama sets are available from UK size 8 to 22 from www.zzzana.com.

S'more please

8. S'mores kits €26 from smorealicious.com

Laura Vogan’s luxurious S'mores kits are freshly made to order in Armagh and available for delivery throughout Ireland and the UK.

The kit, priced at €26, features a number of sweet treats, including milk and white chocolate topped biscuits, pink and white marshmallows, mini chocolate brownie bites, a ‘Love You’ handmade iced biscuit, a handmade solid pink chocolate geo heart, Valentine sugar sprinkles, mini Lindor chocolates, a heart-shaped tub of chocolate dipping sauce, two bamboo skewers and a ‘LoNon toxic gel burner for marshmallow toasting with safety matches.

A card that goes the extra mile

Valentine's Card in gold leaf, €15 from oghamirishdesigns.com

You can pick up a Valentine’s card in any shop or petrol station, but this personalised Valentine’s card handcrafted using 24 karat gold leaf from Ogham Irish Designs really goes the extra mile. We also love Tippeary-based Fleur & Mimi’s Valentine’s collection, priced at €4 each.

You're My Kinda Langer card €3.95 from homebird.ie

For a dose of Irish humour, check out Homebird.ie’s collection. Their Cork-themed Valentine card reads: ‘You’re my kinda langer’ (€3.95).

Heart of Gold

LOVE ring €190 from blackbirdennis.ie

This stunning 9kt yellow gold Love ring (€190) from Ennis-based boutique jewellery store Blackbird would be well-received by any lady on February 14.

We’re also head over heels for the 18ct gold Heart Bangle from gearjewellers.ie, priced at €340.

The smell of love

‘Love’ essential oil, €17 from maxbenjamin.com

Max Benjamin have two beautiful essential oils that will be just the ticket for your Valentine’s night plans this year. The ‘Love’ essential oil, made up of Jasmine, Ylang Ylang & Geranium, is described as a “deep, sensual and feminine fragrance” blended to soothe, balance and calm.

The ‘Romantic’ blend, containing Ylang Ylang and Patchouli, is designed to “elevate mood” and “help balance.” Both are vegan, cruelty-free and priced at €17. Add up to 10 drops of either to your diffuser or sprinkle up to 5 drops into a warm bath.

Carved in stone

SLATED heart cheese board, €55 from slated.ie

What better way to show your affection for your partner than carving your names in stone?

The SLATED personalised date board is designed to honor the special date in your lives, whether that be a first date, anniversary, engagement or wedding.

For cheese lovers, we also love the heart cheese board. The personalised date board retails at €55, while the heart cheese board retails at €58.

A romantic escape

Treat yourself and your loved one to a romantic rendezvous at The Montenotte this Valentine’s with their luxury Love package.

The deal includes a one or two night stay with full Irish breakfast, chocolate dipped strawberries and a glass of prosecco on arrival, Valentine’s 6 course Tasting Dinner, a Valentine’s cocktail in The Glasshouse and more.

Offer available Friday 11, Saturday 12, Sunday 13 and Monday 14 of February. Prices vary.