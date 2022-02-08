Most hoomans experience facial redness at some point in their lives. ‘Blushing’ has long been associated with emotional reactions like embarrassment and bashfulness. Your skin can also experience facial reddening during and after exercise, or as a reaction to a product you may be using. So, how do you know if this is a part of a skin condition or just a common response to daily circumstances?

If you find the erythema (aka redness) just won’t disappear, it could be because of rosacea, an inflammatory skin condition that is also classified as a medical condition. Rosacea is an increasingly common skin disorder that can occur within all skin types but currently affects 1 in 10 of those with fair skin. It can occur in both men and women, with onset tending to be in hoomans aged 30 to 60 years old. Rosacea awareness is becoming more common too, with a recent study revealing that online searches for rosacea symptoms have grown by 83% in recent months, making it one of the most searched for skin conditions. *

What causes rosacea?

Rosacea occurs when a stimulus causes the blood vessels in the skin of the face to enlarge (dilate). Factors such as genetics, the immune system and the environment are all likely to play a part in the reason for this, but the underlying cause of rosacea is not fully understood and medically it can be difficult to make a diagnosis. There are lots of stimuli that can trigger flare-ups of rosacea, including alcohol, exercise, high and low temperatures, hot drinks, spicy foods and stress.

How can I tell if I have rosacea?

Facial redness is a symptom of both hoomans with rosacea and those with a tendency to blush easily. The biggest difference is that rosacea sufferers will experience persistent redness across the cheeks and nose that’s spurred on by a trigger.

In addition to just having red cheeks, rosacea sufferers can have red, spidery veins (aka capillaries), bumps and pimples in the same area which don’t clear, skin thickening (typically around the nose), and uncomfortable inflammation of the surface of the eyes and eyelids. These symptoms are categorised under four subtypes of rosacea:

Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea (redness and blood vessels)

Papulopustular rosacea (redness with bumps and pimples)

Phymatous rosacea (skin thickening, commonly seen as a bulbous nose)

Ocular rosacea (which affects the eyes).

It is also possible that your redness could signal sensitisation, not rosacea. This means your skin barrier has been weakened and become more permeable, which could be caused by using too many active skincare ingredients at once. Skin sensitisation often manifests as red blotches that can feel itchy or have a burning sensation. The key to reducing this redness is to strip back and simplify your skincare regime until the sensitisation passes.

If you think you have rosacea, book an appointment with your GP, who will be able to advise on diagnosis and treatments.

Skincare for rosacea

Due to a rise in cases and awareness, The National Rosacea Society predicts that the industry will be worth $2.6 billion by 2025. Whilst you cannot ‘cure’ rosacea, you can manage and minimise symptoms by seeking medical advice and following a soothing skincare regimen that can help support medical interventions, involving the following:

A gentle cleanser

Avoid stripping the skin by using a calming cleanser that contains hydrating ingredients and does not leave your pH levels compromised. I recommend REN Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk, €27.

Soothing properties

Skin inflammation means redness which makes ingredients with anti-inflammatory qualities a savvy skincare choice. Skingredients Skin Veg is a holy grail hydrator. This hydrating hyaluronic acid pre-serum contains aloe vera extract: an ingredient with anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties. Apply twice a day to enrich the skin with vitamins and pacify any redness.

Protecting skin from UV rays

Research has found that 81% of rosacea patients noticed a flare-up of redness after sun exposure, so ensure that you apply a daily broad-spectrum SPF. ** Try Avene Very High Protection SPF50+ Cream 50ml, €20.

Boosting the barrier

It is common for those with rosacea to have a compromised skin barrier, which brings irritation and dehydration. A nourishing, barrier-repairing balm is your best ally to replenish lost moisture and protect against further irritation.

*Lookfantastic Skinfluencer Report, 2021

** National Rosacea Society

