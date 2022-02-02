How anyone can add leather to their look, from old-school style to feminine flare

Add some edginess to your everyday look
Get The Look: Influencer Alexandra Lapp creates the perfect head-to-toe leather look in this Marc Cain vegan leather jumpsuit.

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

The leather trend can hide behind a tough exterior, however, this season expect to see its softer side. The traditional black has been traded for popping shades of blues and pinks, with more feminine cuts adding a girlish feel. 

Don’t worry if your sartorial style has more edge because old-school style still packs a fashion punch.

Biker Groove

Cropped Biker Jacket With Frill Detail, £1,495, Simone Rocha
Cropped Biker Jacket With Frill Detail, £1,495, Simone Rocha

Ultra feminine puff sleeves add a ladylike layer to the otherwise androgynous biker jacket, £1,495 Simone Rocha.

#ieloves: Pretty In Pink

Boxter Tee, €230, Manley
Boxter Tee, €230, Manley

Break through leather’s tough exterior with a bubblegum pink tee, €230, Manley.

Body Armour

Simple Frame Corset, €635, Una Burke
Simple Frame Corset, €635, Una Burke

Celebrate the curves of the female form with a corset fit for the 21st Century, €635, Úna Burke.

Blue Steel

Leather Blazer, €299.64, Rotate Birger Christensen
Leather Blazer, €299.64, Rotate Birger Christensen

An oversized blazer in popping blue makes for a fashion worthy look, €299.64, Rotate Birger Christensen.

A New Dimension

Leather Belted Dress, €450, Cos (online only)
Leather Belted Dress, €450, Cos (online only)

Resurrect the Matrix look with a midi length belted dress, €450, COS.

Purple Reign

Leather shirt with studs, €250, Uterqüe
Leather shirt with studs, €250, Uterqüe

Soft leather and stud trimmings add a bit of edge to the everyday shirt, €250, Uterqüe.

Mighty Mini

Dark Green Leather Look Skirt, €19.99, New Look
Dark Green Leather Look Skirt, €19.99, New Look

The hemline might be shorter but the mini is big in style this season, €19.99, New Look.

Flare Up

Leather Trousers, €350, Arket
Leather Trousers, €350, Arket

Opt for the more comfortable flared leather trouser to avoid any Ross Geller mishaps, €350, Arket.

La Parisienne

Black Leather Beret, €9.99, H&amp;M
Black Leather Beret, €9.99, H&M

Keep it chic by donning an original French girl accessory, €9.99, H&M.

