How anyone can add leather to their look, from old-school style to feminine flare

The leather trend can hide behind a tough exterior, however, this season expect to see its softer side. The traditional black has been traded for popping shades of blues and pinks, with more feminine cuts adding a girlish feel.
Don’t worry if your sartorial style has more edge because old-school style still packs a fashion punch.
Ultra feminine puff sleeves add a ladylike layer to the otherwise androgynous biker jacket, £1,495 Simone Rocha.
Break through leather’s tough exterior with a bubblegum pink tee, €230, Manley.
Celebrate the curves of the female form with a corset fit for the 21st Century, €635, Úna Burke.
An oversized blazer in popping blue makes for a fashion worthy look, €299.64, Rotate Birger Christensen.
Resurrect the Matrix look with a midi length belted dress, €450, COS.
Soft leather and stud trimmings add a bit of edge to the everyday shirt, €250, Uterqüe.
The hemline might be shorter but the mini is big in style this season, €19.99, New Look.
Opt for the more comfortable flared leather trouser to avoid any Ross Geller mishaps, €350, Arket.
Keep it chic by donning an original French girl accessory, €9.99, H&M.