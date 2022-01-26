What accessories should I invest in to remain stylish season after season?

In a time of fast fashion, the star power of the accessory shines through. This sartorial saviour will instantly refresh your look. Choose your accessories wisely with longevity in mind. From a season favourite animal print belt to an iconic piece of jewellery, your accessories will ensure you remain in vogue season after season.
Simple designer accessories will elevate your look to New York street style status.
Invest in a reimagining of the iconic T-Bar necklace, €1,850, Síne Vasquez.
A charming pre-loved vintage bracelet is sure to last the test of time, from, €10-€40, A Curious Pair Vintage.
Forget the Gossip Girl reboot, instead channel your inner Blair Waldorf for a classic look, €480, Prada at Brown Thomas.
When splurging on a designer bag make it timeless with a simple yet effective studded design, €490, Isabel Marant at Arnotts.
Be picture perfect by donning an iconic pearl earring, €49, Karen Millen.
Introduce the sporty baseball cap to your everyday wear by matching with joggers and a long-line coat, €85, Ganni.
Two accessories in one, this scarf-cape will keep you warm all winter long, €43, River Island.
The leopard print belt is a must have accessory to add definition to any outfit, €39, & Other Stories.
Accessorise the old-fashioned way with a contemporary take on the floral brooch, €150, Dsquared2 at Farfetch.