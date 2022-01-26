What accessories should I invest in to remain stylish season after season?

Choose your accessories wisely with longevity in mind
Simple designer accessories will elevate your look to New York street style status.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022
Paula Burns

In a time of fast fashion, the star power of the accessory shines through. This sartorial saviour will instantly refresh your look. Choose your accessories wisely with longevity in mind. From a season favourite animal print belt to an iconic piece of jewellery, your accessories will ensure you remain in vogue season after season.

Get the look

#ieloves: To The Bar

T-Bar Pendant, €1,850, Sine Vasquez
Invest in a reimagining of the iconic T-Bar necklace, €1,850, Síne Vasquez.

Lucky Charms

Charm Bracelet, from €10-€40, A Curious Pair Vintage
A charming pre-loved vintage bracelet is sure to last the test of time, from, €10-€40, A Curious Pair Vintage.

Hair To Stay

Sequin Headband, €480, Prada at BT.
Forget the Gossip Girl reboot, instead channel your inner Blair Waldorf for a classic look, €480, Prada at Brown Thomas.

Hello Stud

Skano Studded Crossbody Bag, €490 at Isabel Marant
When splurging on a designer bag make it timeless with a simple yet effective studded design, €490, Isabel Marant at Arnotts.

Artist’s Way

Diamante Pearl Drop Earrings,€49.00, Karen Millem
Be picture perfect by donning an iconic pearl earring, €49, Karen Millen.

Sports Day

Baseball Cap, €85, Ganni
Introduce the sporty baseball cap to your everyday wear by matching with joggers and a long-line coat, €85, Ganni.

On The Fringe

Fringed Cape, €43, River Island
Two accessories in one, this scarf-cape will keep you warm all winter long, €43, River Island.

Belt Up

Belt, €39, &amp; Other Stories
The leopard print belt is a must have accessory to add definition to any outfit, €39, & Other Stories.

Blooming Marvellous

Floral Bow Brooch, €150, Dsquared2 at Farfetch
Accessorise the old-fashioned way with a contemporary take on the floral brooch, €150, Dsquared2 at Farfetch.

