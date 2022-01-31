Bargain Hunter: Half price treadmills, healthy snacks and Lidl's dupe for the Dyson Airwrap 

Fit fam

Aldi's fitness event landed in stores yesterday and it has everything you need to keep yourself motivated to stick with those New Year’s goals. If you have found your groove with home workouts in recent months, there are kettlebells, dumbbells, barbells, weight plates and just about anything you might need in-stores now.

Crane 8KG kettlebell, €7.99 Aldi

The crane kettlebells available in 4kg, 6kg and 8kg are a steal at just €7.99 each, while there are 3 sets of dumbbells available at bargain prices including a 5KG set for just €19.99. Weight plates are available in pairs of 2.5Kg, 5KG and 10KG, all €9.99 each. If you’ve noticed your hands blistering since you’ve started picking up weights at the gym, it’s worth picking up a pair of the Crane fitness gloves available in black, purple or grey for just €4.99.

Salter Glass Analyser Scale, €24.99, Aldi

The ultra-slim Salter Glass Analyser Scale (€24.99) is also in the middle aisle now and measures weight, body fat, body water, bone mass, muscle mass, BMI and more. The scales are Bluetooth enabled and you can send the information straight to your smartphone with the Mibody app to keep track of your progress.

And if you really want to invest in your home gym, Home Store + More have some great offers in their half price fitness event including the Body Go Fitness Motorised Treadmill reduced from €659 to €329.50. The machine features 10 quick speed levels for beginners to more advanced users. It also has 3 adjustable incline levels and running speeds of 0.8-12KM/H. The Body Go Fitness Air & Magnetic Rowing Machine is also half price at just €279.50 (originally €559). Give the O'Donovans a run for their money with this state of the art rowing machine which features 8 manual resistance levels and 16 resistance motor levels to suit people of all abilities and fitness levels. It can also be easily folded and stored away.

Body Go Fitness Motorised Treadmill half price in Home Store + More, €329.50

Golden girls

It’s been a significantly long stretch of time since The Shower has been a weekly staple in our lives. Exfoliate, shave, hair mask, face mask, moisturise.. And then there’s our least favourite step. Tanning. But no matter how much we might grimp and groan (and nearly tear our shoulder) every time we’re trying to get a streak-free back tan, we always feel better waking up with a glow. Until we see the orange sheets. If you’re on the tan game again now that clubbing is back on the cards, we have a couple of handy accessories that will make it a bit less painful. Number 1, the self-tanning back applicator from Bondi Sands. Currently, on offer at €6.99 from bondisands.eu, it comes with three replacement application pads to ensure your tan is flawless front to back and tip to toe for the foreseeable future.

Influencer Shauna Doyle uses the TanBag from Tan Republic

Number 2, Tan Republic’s TanBag (€24.95). An Irish company designed this to protect your bed sheets from those god awful orange stains. Just apply a layer of your favorite tan lay your TanBag on your bed making sure to cover your pillow and climb on in.

Finally, if you need to sock up on tan McElhinneys have a couple of our favourites on offer right now like the He-Shi Express Liquid Tan for Him and Her 300ml just €23 (RRP €46) and the Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops €15.20 (RRP €18.95). He-Shi's own Prep, Set, Glow Gift Set available on he-shi.eu is also fantastic value at just €28.11 (RRP €73.80). It includes the brand's Express Liquid Tan, Rapid 1 Hour Mousse, HD Wonder Glow, Walnut Buff Bar, Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt.

He-Shi Prep, Set, Glow Gift Set, reduced to €28.11

The Airwrap Dupe

If Santa didn’t bring a Dyson Airwrap this Christmas, I’ll see you in Lidl today. The retailer has a number of hot styling tools from Alessandra Ambrosio in its middle section this week including the Rotating Hot Air Brush (€22.99) which comes with 2 heat and 2 speed functions and includes a thermo brush and curl brush.

Alessandra Ambrosio Rotating Hot Air Brush, €22.99, Lidl

The Alessandra Ambrosio Volume Hair Drying Brush (€19.99) which comes with 3 temperatures and 2 speed temperatures looks like a dupe for the Revlon One Step Salon Hair Dryer and Volumiser which went viral on TikTok last year. The store will also have hairdryers (€12.99) in store today which feature 3 heat and 2 speed functions. The hairdryer also comes with a cool shot function, a diffuser and styling nozzle.

Supervalu's Health & Wellbeing sale

Stock up on some healthy snacks in Supervalu's health & wellbeing sale. There are a number of Graze products on offer including their Sweet & Salty Nuts & Veggies Share Bag (120g) which is now €3.00 (was €3.99), as well as Nakd treats such as the brands Cashew Cookie Bars (4 pack now €2.50, down from €3.49).

Deliciously Ella Berry Granola (500g) now €3.99 at Supervalu

A number of Deliciously Ella products are also on offer including the brand's Berry Granola (500g) now €3.99 (reduced from €4.99) and the Deliciously Ella Chocolate Orange Dipped Almonds now €2.50 (was €3.65). Sale ends February 9.