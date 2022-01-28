You might not be able to buy your favourite tan from April… here’s why

Fans of a darker glow may no longer be able to buy their favourite tanning products from April as a new EU directive is set to limit the amount of one key ingredient.

The new EU directive, which comes into effect on March 31, limits the amount of dihydroxyacetone (DHA) to a maximum of 10% per product — which will affect many of our favourite brands.

What is DHA?

DHA is the key ingredient in almost all fake tans. It is the colourant that darkens the colour of your skin, so the darker you like your tan, the more of it there is in your tanning bottle.

Why is DHA being restricted — is it safe to use?

The amount of DHA that you can use in cosmetic products has been regulated in the United States for some time, but prior to this year, there was no regulation in the EU. To assess whether DHA is safe to use, it’s worth understanding how it works and the alternatives for achieving a tan.

Maura Higgins' Bellamianta collection will be impacted by the new regulations

DHA is a colourless 3-carbon sugar. When applied to the skin, it causes a chemical reaction with amino acids in the surface cells of your skin which produces a darkening effect. Because DHA only affects the outermost cells of the skin, it is generally considered safe to use (though it could cause irritation for those of us with sensitive skin.) However, there are some studies that suggest DHA could be harmful when inhaled and because many fake tan formulations come in aerosol or spray form, this means there is a risk of inhaling DHA when using your favourite tanning products.

What does that mean for my favourite tanning product?

Some tanning products are not likely to be affected because they use low levels of DHA (1-3%). Vegan tans, for example, generally use 1% DHA or less, while wash-off instant tans can be entirely free of this ingredient.

But, if you like a deeper, long-lasting tan, it’s likely your favourite product will have to be reformulated — or taken off the market entirely.

Taking to Instagram last night, Suzanne Jackson shared the disappointing news with her followers that due to the new regulations, her SoSU Dripping Gold Ultra Dark will no longer be on the market come April.

The Ultra Dark Dripping Gold tan will be taken off the shelves

While the team have been working to reformulate their products before April, Suzanne said it’s “proving difficult".

“Our Ultra Dark is nowhere near where it was,” she admitted.

"I’m hoping that as time moves on and as more ingredients become available we can eventually get that back to where it was. But from April 2022, it won’t be on the market."

The Medium and Dark Dripping Gold formulas will still be available — though they will be new formulas. We’re still waiting to hear if the darkest shade in sister brand Bahama Body by Terrie McEvoy will also be affected.

If your tan of choice is he-shi Express liquid in Ultra Dark you will need to find a new favourite as unfortunately, a spokesperson has confirmed this will also be unavailable from April. Usually €27.50, it's currently reduced to €5.86 on he-shi.eu.

For fans of Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze, all shades (Medium, Dark and Ultra/Extra Dark) will still be available come April — but they have been reformulated over the last 18 months to include “new, safe and skin-loving ingredients".

A spokesperson confirmed that the old formulas for both brands will still be available until April 2022, while stocks last, with the newly reformulated products arriving online and on shelves after this date.

TanOrganic won't be affected

If you are a fan of Rosanna Davison-backed TanOrganic, you don't have to worry about a thing as the brand's products will be staying exactly as they are.

"All TanOrganic products have 10% DHA or less," a spokesperson confirmed.