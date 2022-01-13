Brown Thomas reveals the six fashion trends we'll be seeing more of in 2022

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas previewed its spring/summer 22 collections via Zoom yesterday. January blues notwithstanding, the presentation was refreshing and euphoric, confidently alluding to brighter days ahead. Spoiler alert: say bye-bye to beige loungewear and get ready for a post-pandemic paradigm shift with the six biggest trends you’ll be wearing this season.

SKIRT SETS

Dior skirt €1,200, jacket €3,500

Homeostasis finds expression in the perfectly balanced skirt suit. Tailored jackets styled with elegant minis reflect a sign of the times as the codes of fashion move from the prevailing strong shoulder to a more wearable silhouette. Although midi and maxi lengths present, its micro brethren find the most leg room. Making the cut? An orange `60s-inspired two-piece at Christian Dior and Saint Laurent’s abbreviated ode to Paloma Picasso.

COLOUR ME HAPPY

Stella McCartney jacket €1,295, trousers €995

After almost two years of restrictions, expect unabashed, explosive hues to saturate the colour spectrum. Flirty frocks at Bottega Veneta showcase a taste for zesty lime, while Stella McCartney’s cornflower blue suiting shakes up our hybrid workwear habits. Isabel Marant makes Miami her muse with rainbow parachute silks and shiny shell suits – very 1980s. The new kid in town? Pantone’s colour of the year Veri Peri as seen at Valentino. Digitally created for 2022, this futuristic version of violet is a shoo-in for our burgeoning metaverse.

`70s RETRO RESORT

Valentino shirt dress €2,900

Nostalgia for a simpler time has designers drawing on `70s spiritual bohemia. Etro reworked era-centric prints and signature paisleys in kaleidoscopic colours on jumpsuits and flared trousers. Ulla Johnson’s floaty one-shoulder midi dress evoked low-key Halston vibes, but it was Valentino’s floral cape shirt, artfully paired with Grecian sandals, which made us yearn for resort life.

PSYCHEDELIC SUMMER

Loewe dress €890

Whether a knee-jerk reflex after months of restrictions or a throwback to hippie counterculture, there’s a definite pattern emerging. Summer is set to be psychedelic. Deliciously saturated prints get their groove on at Dries Van Noten while tie-dye takes a sexy twist with Loewe’s body-hugging orange and blue maxi dress. For a polished take on the trend, look to Sarah Burton’s sky-themed iterations at Alexander McQueen, rendered beautifully on voluminous gúnas.

TAILS AND TRAINS

Prada knit €1,600, skirt €1,950

Prepare to make an exit as tails and trains head up fashion’s latest direction. Minimalist with maximum impact, Prada sliced open the backs of skirts to create delightful Duchesse satin trains. Worn with distressed leather jackets or cashmere polo knits, the hard/soft interplay heralds a sense of everyday occasion. Similar architecture can be found in Gabriela Hearst and Loewe’s palette-cleansing cape-style trains – apt accessories for navigating the surreal times in which we live.

MODERN OCCASION

Alexander McQueen €1,590

With 2022 rumoured to be the year of the wedding, an occasion wear redux is nigh – and not a moment too soon. Feminine silhouettes exaggerated with volume and ruffles feel whimsically indulgent from powder blue bustier styles at Alexander McQueen to reworked cotton shirting at Alaïa. Barely-there hems with intricate embroidery made for the sweetest eye candy at Miu Miu and Valentino but Balenciaga’s engulfed polka dots paired with a neon boa and spiky boots made saying ‘yes’ to the dress a truly modern affair.