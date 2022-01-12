Wrap up: The best jumpers to keep you warm while looking cool this winter

We don’t need met office weather warnings to know that it is officially sweater weather. As you wrap up against the elements, make your winter sartorial choices count with a statement knit. Look to Valentino, where feather embellishments made knitwear fun or for an alpine-inspired look, Ralph Lauren has you covered.

#ieloves: Making Waves

Wave Sweater, €460, Gabrielle Malone

Wrap up warm on coastal walks in a sea-inspired knit, €460, Gabrielle Malone.

Gallic Charms

Breton Stripe Jumper, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten

Channel your inner Parisian in a classic Breton stripe, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Fair Play

Sweater, €270, Stine Goya

Balloon-style sleeves add a playful element to the Fair Isle motif jumper, €270, Stine Goya.

Bold Measures

Blue Big Collar sweater, €450, Shrimps

Continue to make a statement in 2022 with the big collar trend, €450, Shrimps.

Après Ski

Argyle Jumper, €245, Ganni

Take inspiration from the ski slopes for your everyday winter wear, €245, Ganni.

Flower Power

Flower Motif Jumper, €39.95, Zara

Can’t wait for spring? Manifest some warmer weather in a flower motif sweater, €39.95, Zara.

Good Sport

V-Neck Sweater, €45, Weekday

You don’t have to like cricket to love the oversized V-neck sweater look, €45, Weekday.

Cape Crusader

Roll-Kneck Cape, €99, Arket

Elevate your winter sweater wear to super style status in this roll-neck cape, €99, Arket.

Old Favourite

Cable Knit Sweater, €99, & Other Stories

Keep up with tradition for style longevity in a cable knit sweater, €99, & Other Stories.