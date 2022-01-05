Work It Out: ten new ways to work activewear

As we put the overindulgence of the festive period behind us, we look to the New Year for a fresh start. 
Be a winner at the gym and in the style stakes with a complete look from Irish brand Cloo Active.

As cliché as it may be, getting back to a workout routine, is usually high on the list. 

What was once a sartorial blunder, active-wear has gained fashion kudos meaning working out has never looked so good.

Get The Look: 

Cloo Active
Be a winner at the gym and in the style stakes with a complete look from Irish brand Cloo Active.

Puma Top, €31.19, Puma at Sports Direct
#ieloves - Shock Treatment: A bolt of electric green will give you the energy boost you need, €31.19, Puma at Sports Direct.

Cecil Padded Jacket, €95, Choice Boutique
Warm Front: If walking is your activity of choice the puffa jacket is a winter warmer must-have, €95, Choice Boutique.

Joggers, €90, Juicy Couture at Brown Thomas
Back To Life: Hark back to the simple life in Paris Hilton’s favourite velour joggers, €90, Juicy Couture at Brown Thomas.

Image 5 - Trainers, €120, Nike at Littlewoods Ireland
Cool Runnings: Hit the treadmill running in the powerful hue of purple, €120, Nike at Littlewoods Ireland.

Monochrome Leggings, €9, Penneys
Leg It: Choose a monochrome print for a subtle change to the staple black legging, €9, Penneys.

Sweatshirt, €49, Arket
Don’t Sweat It: Keep your post-workout muscles warm in a classic sweatshirt, €49, Arket.

Seamless Sports Top, €19.99, H&amp;M
Bright Spark: Bring your workout back to life with an explosion of vibrant pink, €19.99, H&M.

Sports Bra, €35, Adidas at Next
Supporting Act: Give your boobs the support they deserve in a pretty pastel sports bra, €35, Adidas at Next.

Water Bottle, €24, Simply Be
Water Source: It’s the quintessential gym accessory that keeps your water cool while you stay hydrated, €24, Built at Simply Be.

Family Notices