Bus Éireann’s striking new drivers’ uniforms are made from plastic bottles

20 plastic bottles per uniform: that’s just one of the impressive figures behind Bus Éireann’s new uniforms for its drivers.

Announcing the company’s first clothing redesign in more than a decade, Bus Éireann says it consulted with drivers themselves to find a new look that best suits their needs while also being as ethically-sourced as possible. And of course, the red setter retains pride of place.

Bus Éireann Driver, Georges Gabriel, Broadstone Depot Dublin, with Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent, and Chief Customer Officer Allen Parker, at the launch of the new Bus Éireann uniforms

It is a move away from tailored suiting to a more modern, relaxed look and is made from ethically sourced and recycled material. The polyester used in the new look is made from recycled plastic bottles and each uniform prevents 20 plastic bottles going to landfill.

The uniform sees the old navy blazer make way for softshells and gilets, creating a smart and comfortable option for drivers in both red and grey. The new uniform replaces the white shirt with a fresh grey and is completed with black trousers and knitwear. For adverse weather conditions a two-tone, two-in-one anorak has been designed to provide warmth and protection against the elements.

“The new uniforms are very striking and comfortable and a great representation of Bus Éireann’s unique identity,” says Michelle Peacocke, head of customer experience with Bus Éireann.

Bus Éireann Driver, Georges Gabriel, Broadstone Depot Dublin, poses in the new Bus Éireann jacket at the launch of the new Bus Éireann uniforms

“The company worked with drivers every step of the way to design a uniform that is stylish, versatile and suitable for all weathers – it’s a big hit with all the staff.”

Bus Éireann worked with the new uniform’s supplier, Tailored Image in Dungannon, to ensure the uniform is delivered in sustainable packaging, eliminating the use of plastic. Drivers have also been encouraged to send their old uniforms for recycling.

Bus Éireann’s sustainability plan will see Ireland’s national bus company cut total greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, while also growing passenger numbers to 116 million over the next decade.

Bus Éireann Driver for the North-West, Mary Harvey, and Driver for the South, Rachel Cummins, with Richard Adewuyi, AVl Supervisor for Busáras, and Colin McIntyre, Training Supervisor for Cork, pose in new Bus Éireann uniforms

The new uniforms have been sent to the company’s 1,700 drivers and passengers will see the new look on board from this month.

“We are delighted that our customers will notice the difference in styling, and a much brighter look, on all our 220 Bus Éireann and Expressway routes, just as much as our drivers will benefit from more comfortable and practical clothing,” said Stephen Kent, chief executive of Bus Éireann.

“And we know customers will be happy to see our iconic red setter still has pride of place.”