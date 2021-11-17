Yule look cool: 10 of the best Christmas jumpers to wear for next week's Toy Show

It’s not too Late Late to jump on this trend.
It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Need some inspiration?

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

It’s almost here. Friday, November 26th sees The Late Late Toy Show kick off the yuletide season. As per tradition, all viewers must don thee now thy kitsch apparel which means one thing. Yes, like Michael Bublé, the Christmas geansaí will emerge from hibernation, giving us an annual opportunity to indulge our inner child.

Traditional, novelty: take your pick. Just remember to lean in. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Need some inspiration?

We’ve got ten ways to wear the yuletide with pride.

M&amp;S Collection striped crew neck sweaer, €36; M&amp;S Collection 'Believe' crew neck jumper, €28, M&amp;S
Christmas tree jumper

Faux fur jacquard sweater

Holiday Collection sweater

UO ‘Kimchi’ Fair Isle knitted jumper

Monki ‘Somia' snowflake sweater

Fair Isle sweater

Christmas graphic sweatshirt

Batch1uk yule slogan sweatshirt

Festive sweater vest

STYLE NOTES

  • KITSCH: Indulge in Christmas with the Cranks cosplay with a pie crust collar shirt (pumpkin, of course) and a festive reindeer vest from Penneys.
  • LOW-KEY: Not a fan of the furore? Do you with a slogan tee or sequin-panelled sweatshirt.
  • DIY: Upcycle last year’s holiday sweater by adding mini baubles, pom poms, and forlorn pieces of jewellery.
  • APRÈS SKI: Pair a Fair Isle jumper with leggings and furry snow boots – even if you are staying inside!

