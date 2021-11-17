Yule look cool: 10 of the best Christmas jumpers to wear for next week's Toy Show

It’s almost here. Friday, November 26th sees The Late Late Toy Show kick off the yuletide season. As per tradition, all viewers must don thee now thy kitsch apparel which means one thing. Yes, like Michael Bublé, the Christmas geansaí will emerge from hibernation, giving us an annual opportunity to indulge our inner child.

Traditional, novelty: take your pick. Just remember to lean in. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Need some inspiration?