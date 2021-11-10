Wet wipes: 5 eco-friendly swaps to help clean up the planet 

Baby wipes, or wet wipes, are every Irish parent's best friend. They are quick, easy and can be used on the go for everything from wiping surfaces, dabbing out stains and cleaning babies bottoms. But while they are extremely convenient, they are causing serious problems for our planet.

A new bill that would prohibit the manufacture and sale of wet wipes containing plastic has been proposed by a Labour MP in Britain.

While addressing the Commons, Labour MP Fleur Anderson said that 90% of the 11bn wet wipes used in Britain each year contain some form of plastic which, when broken down, turn into microplastics that can be ingested by wildlife and enter the food chain and water supply.

The MP also highlighted that wet wipes cause some 93% of sewage blockages in Britain with one sewage station in East London removing 30 tonnes of wet wipes every day.

In Ireland, we are facing similar problems.

Irish Water clears approximately 2,000 blockages from the wastewater network every month, with about 75% of blockages caused by items such as wet wipes and sanitary products being flushed down the toilet. On average, about 60 tonnes of wipes and other items are removed from screens at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant every month - that's the equivalent of five double-decker buses.

5 alternatives to wet wipes

Cheeky Panda Baby Wipes (€4.25, ecostore.ie)

These wipes are the closest you’ll find to your regular baby wipes, but they are made from biodegradable bamboo instead of the non-biodegradable, ocean-polluting polyester most baby wipes contain. If you want to ease your transition to more sustainable options, this is a good place to start - 64 wipes per pack.

Petit Lulu Cotton/Bamboo Wipes (€9.99, fluffybums.ie)

Petit Lulu CottonBamboo Wipes

Made from cotton elastine and bamboo, these wipes are super cute and super soft. Available in a five pack.

Bambaw Reusable Make Up Remover Pads - Pack Of 16 (Currently on sale at €13.49, Boots)

If you're still using wet wipes to remove your make-up - stop. Not only are they damaging for the environment, they're also hard on your skin. Instead, invest in this set from Bambaw which includes 12 soft velvet and four scrub terry pads. The soft pads are ideal for everyday make-up removal while the scrubs are designed to exfoliate the skin or remove particularly tenacious products.

ImseVimse Organic Washable Cloth Wipes (€14.99, Reuzi.ie)

ImseVimse Organic Washable Cloth Wipes

These super-soft cloth wipes come in a 10-piece set and are made of 100% organic cotton flannel. Ideal for baby’s or for adding to your make-up routine.

Cleanse Off Mitt (€6.50, Skingredients)

Cleanse Off Mitt by The Skin Nerd

Another great option for removing make-up. The Cleanse Off Mitt quickly removes all makeup naturally, including mascara. Just add warm water and gently swipe the mitt across your face to remove all makeup from the face. Follow with a cleanser.

Smart Bottoms Cotton/Hemp Wipes (€8.80, fluffybums.ie)

These reusable cloth wipes are made of organic cotton/hemp with one fleece side and promise to clean up “even the messiest situation with ease.” Sold in packs of five.