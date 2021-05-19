The Skin Nerd: I want a more sustainable skincare routine but what brands should I choose?  

Sustainability is a hot topic right now as many brands, including my own, strive to 'do better' for the sake of the planet. For me, being sustainable isn’t a destination that can be reached in a day – it's an ongoing process as we innovate and adapt.

Undeniably, the beauty industry is continuing to make strides toward developing more sustainable skincare solutions, but it’s still got a stretch to go. In the meantime, we (as consumers) can assist with their progress by making ecological choices for the good of the environment.

Notably, hero brands such as REN Skincare, Biossance, Youth to the People, Caudalie, and Herbivore have recently collaborated on a planet-friendly initiative, aka #weareallies, to encourage responsible beauty purchasing. Their Zero Waste Pledge requires them to solely use packaging that’s designed to be recycled, contain recycled materials, or be reusable by 2025.

Similarly, L’Occitane acknowledges they’ve got a way to go but are committed to doing their bit to cut down on plastic pollution. You might be surprised to hear that the beauty industry is one of the biggest contributors to plastic waste. To counteract this, L'Occitane has teamed up with TerraCycle® to offer a recycling programme that allows customers to recycle all empty beauty bottles – whether they’re from L’Occitane or another brand. To recycle your empties, rinse out the bottles thoroughly and leave them to dry before popping them in the recycling bin.

They also have an eco-refill collection to sustainably top up your favourite L’Occitane products without contributing to tonnes of more waste. In fact, their eco-refills use 60-90% less plastic than their normal packaging and they’ve pledged to expand the eco-refill range further. We've all been handwashing like made since the pandemic and I’ve been loving the Ultra Rich Hand & Body Wash Refill (€22, ie.loccitane.com), which contains shea butter to nourish and protect.

The good news? Results-driven brands like Medik8 are proving that there’s no need to compromise on skin results to be aligned with more eco-friendly values. For starters, Medik8 follows a “green chemistry” approach to skincare which means they create their products via energy-efficient processes. They use 100% renewable energy sources to power their buildings, 40% of their bottles are made from recycled glass, and their paper packaging is fully recyclable – and made from recycled paper. I adore Medik8 for its iconic Hydra8 B5 (€45, medik8.com), a gorgeous hyaluronic acid serum, but even more so for its pledge to continuously improve its sustainability.

Aside from supporting skincare brands with a sustainable focus, I believe that small changes can make a big impact. You could cut down on packaging waste by opting for skincare products that serve multiple purposes. For example, choosing a serum that doubles as your hydrator and antioxidant protection. Or, switching to reusable face cloths instead of single-use cotton pads and face wipes is much kinder to the environment, and your skin, as it’ll reduce rubbish sent to landfills. We’ve all got to do our bit for the planet – it might seem insignificant, but it truly makes a difference.

The Nerdie Pick

Don’t be fooled – this is bar soap like no other. The Gallinée Cleansing Bar (€10.90, theskinnerd.com) is a dermatological bar that’s formulated at a pH of 5.8 to respect the skin’s delicate microbiome, aka our skin’s ecosystem of bacteria. The non-stripping formula has prebiotics to feed our “good” bacteria, alongside lactic acid, a gentle AHA, to hydrate and gently exfoliate the skin.

Naturally, it’s an eco-friendly alternative to cleansers and body washes that are typically housed in plastic packaging. Lather it up under tepid water to cleanse your face and body in the AM and PM.