Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe

This winter, wrap yourself in touchy-feely textiles like borg, faux-shearling, fleece, and teddy bear naps
This ‘Kiki’ wool pile anorak (Arket, €175) is perfect for cocooning in the cold weather

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Poor winter. The moment she extends her chilly embrace, us lot scram indoors. Is it any wonder she’s so moody? 

In the spirit of cocooning why not wrap yourself in touchy-feely textiles like borg, faux-shearling, fleece, and teddy bear naps. Treat it like a wearable hug: one that’s even better with a hot chocolate on a brisk walk. Need some inspo? Choose your nap style with one of these nine cosy creations.

‘Kiki’ wool pile anorak

Arket, €175
Faux shearling coat

H&amp;M, €69.99
Teddy coat

Selected Femme, €139.99
Marella ‘Cereale’ teddy faux fur coat

Brown Thomas, €535
Oversized pile vest made from responsible wool

Oversized pile vest made from responsible wool, Arket, €135
Faux shearling bag

Mango, €19.99
Short faux shearling gilet

River Island, €95
Faux shearling boots

River Island, €67 

Faux shearling vest

Fleece pocket detail zip up jacket

Penneys, €25
STYLE NOTES:

  • VESTED INTERESTS: Layer a borg vest over a dress and boots while inside or wear outdoors over a denim jacket and roll neck.
  • PUT THE BOOT IN: Aspen-style ski boots are having a moment. Wear yours with a full-length fleece coat for extra warmth.
  • DON’T BE SHEEPISH: For shearling alternatives, look for responsibly sourced wool pile (Arket wins big) or faux options.
  • HUE LOOK AMAZING: Give cream, ecru and toffee tones a break and brave it with a colourful iteration like Marella’s yellow coat.

