Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe

Poor winter. The moment she extends her chilly embrace, us lot scram indoors. Is it any wonder she’s so moody?

In the spirit of cocooning why not wrap yourself in touchy-feely textiles like borg, faux-shearling, fleece, and teddy bear naps. Treat it like a wearable hug: one that’s even better with a hot chocolate on a brisk walk. Need some inspo? Choose your nap style with one of these nine cosy creations.