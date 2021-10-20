Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe

Poor winter. The moment she extends her chilly embrace, us lot scram indoors. Is it any wonder she’s so moody?
In the spirit of cocooning why not wrap yourself in touchy-feely textiles like borg, faux-shearling, fleece, and teddy bear naps. Treat it like a wearable hug: one that’s even better with a hot chocolate on a brisk walk. Need some inspo? Choose your nap style with one of these nine cosy creations.
Arket, €175
H&M, €69.99
Selected Femme, €139.99
Brown Thomas, €535
Arket, €135
Mango, €19.99
River Island, €95
River Island, €67
Mango, €49.99
Penneys, €25
- Layer a borg vest over a dress and boots while inside or wear outdoors over a denim jacket and roll neck.
- Aspen-style ski boots are having a moment. Wear yours with a full-length fleece coat for extra warmth.
- For shearling alternatives, look for responsibly sourced wool pile (Arket wins big) or faux options.
- Give cream, ecru and toffee tones a break and brave it with a colourful iteration like Marella’s yellow coat.