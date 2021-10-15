Six things we learned about workwear from ieStyle Live 2021

Hybrid dressing is the way into a new world of work and play, says Annmarie O'Connor

Annmarie O’Connor

Annmarie O’Connor joined Sonya Lennon ‘from the couch’ for the Irish Examiner’s ieStyle Live show. 

Here she shared 6 twists on workwear trends that have come to define our hybrid lifestyles and our wardrobes. Catch up with her findings here.

THE SMART CO-ORDS

In the spirit of hybrid dressing, the sporty tux co-ord is your AM-to-PM bestie. Upgrades like canny colour-blocking and sharp silhouettes confidently combine to see you from 9-5 to after-hours networking.

  • Lennon Courtney sports top, Dunnes Stores, €40 (available from November)
  • Lennon Courtney tux trousers Dunnes Stores, €50 (available from November)
  • Shoes and earrings, Annmarie’s own

THE NEW SUITING RULES

Reimagine work suit formalities with relaxed proportions and Zoom-friendly colours. Go jacket-free with a shirt and cardigan pairing or layer the lot as a cosy corporate ensemble.

  • Suit jacket, Zara, €59.95 
  • Suit trousers, Zara, €39.95 
  • Shirt, Zara, €39.95 
  • Cardigan, Zara, €29.95 
  • Shoes, Zara, €39.95 

THE BUSINESS CASUAL EQUATION

Looking to crack the business casual dress code? Think softer, less restrictive iterations of classic office wear. Relax a coat with longlines, swap a collar for a roll neck and crop the hem of a trouser. Add trainers and get to work.

  • Harris Wharf long boxy paprika coat, Samui, €570 
  • Acne Studios striped trousers, Samui, €390 
  • Vince Donegal ribbed roll neck jumper, Samui, €485 
  • Veja Velcro strap sneakers, Samui, €145 

THE SAVVY SEPARATES

What do you get when you cross rich autumnal shades and textures with boxy shapes and subtly clashing prints? A feelgood pumpkin spice latte moment that’ll warm up even the chilliest workday.

  • Weekend MaxMara Harris Tweed coat, Brown Thomas, €600 
  • Reiss sleeveless cashmere roll neck top, Brown Thomas, €185 
  • Samsøe Samsøe ‘Zoe’ V-neck sweater, Brown Thomas, €189 
  • Weekend MaxMara pure new wool trousers, Brown Thomas, €205 
  • Kate Spade ‘Knott’ crossbody saddle bag, Brown Thomas, €295 
  • L.K.Bennett ‘Samantha’ snaffle courts, Brown Thomas, €310 

THE TRANS-SEASONAL

Sharpen up a whimsical dress with a kimono-style gilet. Equal parts tactile and tailored, consider this an antidote to traditional tailoring, especially when paired with feet-friendly platform boots.

  • Recycled polyester gilet (55% shell: 100% lining), H&M, €44.99 
  • Recycled polyester dress (60%), H&M, €39.99 
  • Platform sole ankle boots, H&M, €34.99 

THE TWINSET TWIST

A knitted twinset may be timeless but it’s high time we gave ‘waist-up’ dressing an extended holiday. Revel instead in a sweater and skirt pairing that demands to be seen from head-to-toe.

  • Victoria Victoria Beckham colour-block sweater, Brown Thomas, €260 
  • Victoria Victoria Beckham colour-block skirt, Brown Thomas, €290 
  • Steve Madden chunky sole boots, Brown Thomas, €160 

STOCKISTS:

CREDITS:

