Six things we learned about workwear from ieStyle Live 2021

Annmarie O’Connor joined Sonya Lennon ‘from the couch’ for the Irish Examiner’s ieStyle Live show.

Here she shared 6 twists on workwear trends that have come to define our hybrid lifestyles and our wardrobes. Catch up with her findings here.

THE SMART CO-ORDS

In the spirit of hybrid dressing, the sporty tux co-ord is your AM-to-PM bestie. Upgrades like canny colour-blocking and sharp silhouettes confidently combine to see you from 9-5 to after-hours networking.

Lennon Courtney sports top, Dunnes Stores, €40 (available from November)

Lennon Courtney tux trousers Dunnes Stores, €50 (available from November)

Shoes and earrings, Annmarie’s own

THE NEW SUITING RULES

Reimagine work suit formalities with relaxed proportions and Zoom-friendly colours. Go jacket-free with a shirt and cardigan pairing or layer the lot as a cosy corporate ensemble.

Suit jacket, Zara, €59.95

Suit trousers, Zara, €39.95

Shirt, Zara, €39.95

Cardigan, Zara, €29.95

Shoes, Zara, €39.95

THE BUSINESS CASUAL EQUATION

Looking to crack the business casual dress code? Think softer, less restrictive iterations of classic office wear. Relax a coat with longlines, swap a collar for a roll neck and crop the hem of a trouser. Add trainers and get to work.

Harris Wharf long boxy paprika coat, Samui, €570

Acne Studios striped trousers, Samui, €390

Vince Donegal ribbed roll neck jumper, Samui, €485

Veja Velcro strap sneakers, Samui, €145

THE SAVVY SEPARATES

What do you get when you cross rich autumnal shades and textures with boxy shapes and subtly clashing prints? A feelgood pumpkin spice latte moment that’ll warm up even the chilliest workday.

Weekend MaxMara Harris Tweed coat, Brown Thomas, €600

Reiss sleeveless cashmere roll neck top, Brown Thomas, €185

Samsøe Samsøe ‘Zoe’ V-neck sweater, Brown Thomas, €189

Weekend MaxMara pure new wool trousers, Brown Thomas, €205

Kate Spade ‘Knott’ crossbody saddle bag, Brown Thomas, €295

L.K.Bennett ‘Samantha’ snaffle courts, Brown Thomas, €310

THE TRANS-SEASONAL

Sharpen up a whimsical dress with a kimono-style gilet. Equal parts tactile and tailored, consider this an antidote to traditional tailoring, especially when paired with feet-friendly platform boots.

Recycled polyester gilet (55% shell: 100% lining), H&M, €44.99

Recycled polyester dress (60%), H&M, €39.99

Platform sole ankle boots, H&M, €34.99

THE TWINSET TWIST

A knitted twinset may be timeless but it’s high time we gave ‘waist-up’ dressing an extended holiday. Revel instead in a sweater and skirt pairing that demands to be seen from head-to-toe.

Victoria Victoria Beckham colour-block sweater, Brown Thomas, €260

Victoria Victoria Beckham colour-block skirt, Brown Thomas, €290

Steve Madden chunky sole boots, Brown Thomas, €160

STOCKISTS:

Brown Thomas – St Patrick’s Street, Cork 021-4805555; www.brownthomas.com

Dunnes Stores – Bishopstown, Cork 021-4345111; www.dunnesstores.ie

H&M – Opera Lane, Cork 01-5255777; www.operalane.ie

Meadows & Byrne – Blarney Woollen Mills, Cork 021-4344100; www.meadowsandbyrne.com

Samui - Drawbridge Street, Cork 021-4278080; www.samuifashions.com

Zara – Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork 021-4972800; www.mahonpointsc.ie

CREDITS:

Shot on location at The Glasshouse bar at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork; www.themontenottehotel.com

Photographer: Miki Barlok; www.barlokphoto.com

Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor; www.annmarieoconnor.me

Hair: Callum O’Donovan @ The Edge, Cork; www.edgehairdesigncork.ie

MUA: Lola Desmond; @lizzydesmond

Stylist’s assistant: Hannah McCarthy