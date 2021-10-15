Six things we learned about workwear from ieStyle Live 2021

Annmarie O’Connor joined Sonya Lennon ‘from the couch’ for the Irish Examiner’s ieStyle Live show.
Here she shared 6 twists on workwear trends that have come to define our hybrid lifestyles and our wardrobes. Catch up with her findings here.
In the spirit of hybrid dressing, the sporty tux co-ord is your AM-to-PM bestie. Upgrades like canny colour-blocking and sharp silhouettes confidently combine to see you from 9-5 to after-hours networking.
- Lennon Courtney sports top, Dunnes Stores, €40 (available from November)
- Lennon Courtney tux trousers Dunnes Stores, €50 (available from November)
- Shoes and earrings, Annmarie’s own
Reimagine work suit formalities with relaxed proportions and Zoom-friendly colours. Go jacket-free with a shirt and cardigan pairing or layer the lot as a cosy corporate ensemble.
- Suit jacket, Zara, €59.95
- Suit trousers, Zara, €39.95
- Shirt, Zara, €39.95
- Cardigan, Zara, €29.95
- Shoes, Zara, €39.95
Looking to crack the business casual dress code? Think softer, less restrictive iterations of classic office wear. Relax a coat with longlines, swap a collar for a roll neck and crop the hem of a trouser. Add trainers and get to work.
- Harris Wharf long boxy paprika coat, Samui, €570
- Acne Studios striped trousers, Samui, €390
- Vince Donegal ribbed roll neck jumper, Samui, €485
- Veja Velcro strap sneakers, Samui, €145
What do you get when you cross rich autumnal shades and textures with boxy shapes and subtly clashing prints? A feelgood pumpkin spice latte moment that’ll warm up even the chilliest workday.
- Weekend MaxMara Harris Tweed coat, Brown Thomas, €600
- Reiss sleeveless cashmere roll neck top, Brown Thomas, €185
- Samsøe Samsøe ‘Zoe’ V-neck sweater, Brown Thomas, €189
- Weekend MaxMara pure new wool trousers, Brown Thomas, €205
- Kate Spade ‘Knott’ crossbody saddle bag, Brown Thomas, €295
- L.K.Bennett ‘Samantha’ snaffle courts, Brown Thomas, €310
Sharpen up a whimsical dress with a kimono-style gilet. Equal parts tactile and tailored, consider this an antidote to traditional tailoring, especially when paired with feet-friendly platform boots.
- Recycled polyester gilet (55% shell: 100% lining), H&M, €44.99
- Recycled polyester dress (60%), H&M, €39.99
- Platform sole ankle boots, H&M, €34.99
A knitted twinset may be timeless but it’s high time we gave ‘waist-up’ dressing an extended holiday. Revel instead in a sweater and skirt pairing that demands to be seen from head-to-toe.
- Victoria Victoria Beckham colour-block sweater, Brown Thomas, €260
- Victoria Victoria Beckham colour-block skirt, Brown Thomas, €290
- Steve Madden chunky sole boots, Brown Thomas, €160
- Brown Thomas – St Patrick’s Street, Cork 021-4805555; www.brownthomas.com
- Dunnes Stores – Bishopstown, Cork 021-4345111; www.dunnesstores.ie
- H&M – Opera Lane, Cork 01-5255777; www.operalane.ie
- Meadows & Byrne – Blarney Woollen Mills, Cork 021-4344100; www.meadowsandbyrne.com
- Samui - Drawbridge Street, Cork 021-4278080; www.samuifashions.com
- Zara – Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork 021-4972800; www.mahonpointsc.ie
- Shot on location at The Glasshouse bar at The Montenotte Hotel, Cork; www.themontenottehotel.com
- Photographer: Miki Barlok; www.barlokphoto.com
- Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor; www.annmarieoconnor.me
- Hair: Callum O’Donovan @ The Edge, Cork; www.edgehairdesigncork.ie
- MUA: Lola Desmond; @lizzydesmond
- Stylist’s assistant: Hannah McCarthy