Back to business: 10 pieces to wear back into the office

"Choose wide-leg trousers and preppy knitwear for an easy transition back into office life"
Some of the back-to-work favourites Paula Burns has lined up

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

After 18 months of Zoom calls and makeshift home offices, it’s time to get back to work in the real world. 

Unfortunately, this means ditching the slippers and leisure wear until after 5 pm. 

Thankfully fashion has listened to our yearning to keep things comfortable. 

Choose wide-leg trousers and preppy knitwear for an easy transition back into office life.

INSPIRATION:

Caroline Issa attends the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week September 2021 at the Serpentine Gallery, Kensington Gardens on September 20, 2021 in London, England.
Get The Look: Pack a punch while staying comfortable in an oversized colour-block suit.

Python embossed leather tote, €265, Peelo
#ieloves - Snake Bite: Give your back to work wear some extra bite with a python embossed tote bag, €265, Peelo.

Spotted Blouse, €33.50, Simply Be
Gingham Shirt Dress, €52.50, Oxendales
Houndstooth Wide-Leg Trousers, €99, Cos
Creature Comfort: A wide-leg trouser fit brings the comfort of lockdown Zoom calls to the office, €99, Cos.

Roll-Neck Vest, €99, Arket
Leather Dress, €339, Uterque
Burgundy Boots, €325, The Kooples
Red Blazer, €87, River Island
Gem Pendant, €100, Seoidin (all proceeds go to Pieta House)
Emerald City: Keep work-wear accessories simple yet elegant, €100, Seoidín (All proceeds go to Pieta House).

