Back to business: 10 pieces to wear back into the office

After 18 months of Zoom calls and makeshift home offices, it’s time to get back to work in the real world.
Unfortunately, this means ditching the slippers and leisure wear until after 5 pm.
Thankfully fashion has listened to our yearning to keep things comfortable.
Choose wide-leg trousers and preppy knitwear for an easy transition back into office life.
Pack a punch while staying comfortable in an oversized colour-block suit.
Give your back to work wear some extra bite with a python embossed tote bag, €265, Peelo.
A wide-leg trouser fit brings the comfort of lockdown Zoom calls to the office, €99, Cos.
Emerald City: Keep work-wear accessories simple yet elegant, €100, Seoidín (All proceeds go to Pieta House).