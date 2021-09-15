What's the occasion? Embracing the extravagant ahead of awards season

In anticipation of this week’s Emmy awards, our sartorial focus has turned to what to wear after-dark.
Whatever the occasion, now is the time to embrace the extravagant.
There’s no room for subtlety – instead, take inspiration from the runways of Michael Kors to Isabel Marant where sequins and glitter held the spotlight.
Extra, Extra: Alexis Carrington-inspired statement shoulders elevate the knit dress to after-dark attire, €450, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at Zalando.
Small But Mighty: It may be micro but this yellow croc bag is sure to make a splash, €129.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
In Chains: Chunky chain details are what give the classic sling-back an edge, €59.95, Zara.