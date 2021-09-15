What's the occasion? Embracing the extravagant ahead of awards season

Gorgeous gúnas - with all the frills
L-R: Up your glamour game with these sartorial selections

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

In anticipation of this week’s Emmy awards, our sartorial focus has turned to what to wear after-dark. 

Whatever the occasion, now is the time to embrace the extravagant. 

There’s no room for subtlety – instead, take inspiration from the runways of Michael Kors to Isabel Marant where sequins and glitter held the spotlight.

INSPIRATIONS:

Rotate Birger Christensen
Rotate Birger Christensen

Pink Knit Dress, €450, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Pink Knit Dress, €450, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Extra, Extra: Alexis Carrington-inspired statement shoulders elevate the knit dress to after-dark attire, €450, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at Zalando.

€529, Magali Pascal Sawi Ikat at Brown Thomas
€529, Magali Pascal Sawi Ikat at Brown Thomas

Jumpsuit, €199, Uterque
Jumpsuit, €199, Uterque

Micro Bag, €129.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Micro Bag, €129.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Small But Mighty: It may be micro but this yellow croc bag is sure to make a splash, €129.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Baroque Pearl Earrings, €895, Helena Malone
Baroque Pearl Earrings, €895, Helena Malone

Sling Back Heel, €59.95, Zara
Sling Back Heel, €59.95, Zara

In Chains: Chunky chain details are what give the classic sling-back an edge, €59.95, Zara.

Headband, €120, Wendy Louise Designs
Headband, €120, Wendy Louise Designs

Purple dress, €61, River Island
Purple dress, €61, River Island

Athena Dress, Borrow for €24, Rat &amp; Boa at Borrower Boutique
Athena Dress, Borrow for €24, Rat & Boa at Borrower Boutique

