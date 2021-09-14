Met Gala 2021: Five of the best looks, from Billie Eilish to Kim Kardashian

Fashion’s answer to the Oscars is back! ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ was the theme of the first post-Covid Costume Institute Gala, which took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last night. “I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers,” said the English ex-pat. As Met Gala dress codes go it was easy for guests to interpret. Wear American! And so, they did.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

Billie Eilish went full Hollywood glam. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish went Old Hollywood glam in Oscar de la Renta. The singer reportedly agreed to wear the brand on condition they promise not to use fur in future collections, so it will be interesting to see if that holds now everyone’s seen her on the red carpet in this Fifties-style blush-coloured tulle gown. I tend to doubt it, given the brand’s long-term friendship with fur-friendly Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who also wore de la Renta last night. Her platinum hair was in Marilyn Monroe-esque curls and she kept the look going with bold black eyeliner and crimson lipstick. The gown was inspired by the tulle dress Ms Monroe wore to attend the Oscars in 1951. Ms Eilish was a Met Gala co-chair.

Ciara in Peter Dundas

Ciara in Dundas. Picture by Getty.

Singer Ciara wore a custom-made dress created by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas. Her American football jersey dress links her look to the patriotic theme. Mr Dundas gave it his signature side cut-outs and an open back. While the dress was inspired by designer Geoffrey Beene’s cheerful football-jersey dresses from the Sixties, the number three is a salute to her husband Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks football jersey. The star slicked her hair back into a voluminous low ponytail and added emerald-green eye shadow to compliment her dress. Her husband’s Super Bowl ring and a Judith Leiber crystal-covered clutch in the shape of an American Football completed her look. This is a rare example of quarterback shoulders making a lady look good.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian turned heads by hiding her own. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian turned heads by completely hiding her own. Every inch of the reality star was covered by this outfit. The look is reminiscent of those she's worn to Kanye West's album listening parties for Donda of late. Kim rocked a custom-made Balenciaga look, including a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, jersey-fabric boots, “pantaleggings” (leggings attached to socks), jersey gloves and a balaclava that covered her entire head and let her ponytail emerge from the back. It is nice to see her support her children’s father but there’s still something discomfiting about him wanting to completely conceal her face and body in public, especially when she’s known for confidently showing skin.

Grimes in Iris Van Herpen

Grimes ignored the All-American theme. Picture: Getty

Couture Canadian artist Grimes seemed at first to have ignored the all-American theme, as Iris Van Herpen is a Dutch company based in Amsterdam. Mrs Elon Musk’s custom creation features intertwining mirrored waves and a gradient-dyed skirt that goes from white to black. On the red carpet she said her look was “Dune-esqe” and that her mask was borrowed from the film. The sword appears to have been for decoration. The American sci-fi franchise is an unlikely fashion inspiration but the 2021 film version of Dune is out next month. I admire how Grimes seems to have committed to this look like a true superfan. A Lillian Shalom ring and vertiginous lavender platform boots completed her look.

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren Collection

JLo wore lots of accessories. Picture: Getty

It really wouldn’t be an American-themed Met Gala without someone rocking Ralph Lauren Collection from head to toe. Jennifer Lopez did the honours, and the traditionally preppy brand seems to have worked hard to reflect the singer’s signature style. From the plunging neckline to the high slit, the beaded and befeathered bolero and the dramatic silver-plated accessories, this look is as much J-Lo as R-Laur. Hats off to Ms Lopez for pulling off so many items at once, that choker looks uncomfortably chunky and there are real gun holsters in the belt. Ms Lopez wore two American designers: Ralph Lauren and herself. Her metallic platform heels are from her own collection for Designer Shoe Warehouse.