Shout out for ‘Bantry’s biggest sporting supporter’ at last night’s Met Gala in New York

Amid the glam and gúnas at the Met Gala last night, two women celebrated their Cork connections: Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry and Hollywood actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Barry, who is from Ballincollig, documented the event through social media and shared a video with the A-list star from the red carpet.

“I’m here at the Met Gala with Bantry sport’s biggest supporter,” Barry says as Ratajkowski, dressed from head to toe in rebel red, poses for the video. “That’s true, it’s me. Hello everyone,” the star confirms before blowing a kiss at the camera.

In July, Bantry Basketball Club confirmed the clothing brand owned by the American actress and model is sponsoring the West Cork club's U16 basketball team.

Ratajkowski, whose middle name is O’Hara and who has Irish ancestors, regularly returns to Cork, where her parents have a house just outside Bantry. The Gone Girl actress considers her ancestral home of Bantry to be one of the best places in the world, taking regular trips to the town.

The Met Gala is an annual soiree to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ and was the first post-Covid Costume Institute Gala.

It took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish.