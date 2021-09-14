Shout out for ‘Bantry’s biggest sporting supporter’ at last night’s Met Gala in New York

Samantha Barry and Emily Ratajkowski met on the red carpet and their conversation soon turned to West Cork
Shout out for ‘Bantry’s biggest sporting supporter’ at last night’s Met Gala in New York

Samantha Barry and Emily Ratajkowski at the Met Gala

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 07:55
Denise O’Donoghue

Amid the glam and gúnas at the Met Gala last night, two women celebrated their Cork connections: Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry and Hollywood actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Barry, who is from Ballincollig, documented the event through social media and shared a video with the A-list star from the red carpet.

“I’m here at the Met Gala with Bantry sport’s biggest supporter,” Barry says as Ratajkowski, dressed from head to toe in rebel red, poses for the video. “That’s true, it’s me. Hello everyone,” the star confirms before blowing a kiss at the camera.

In July, Bantry Basketball Club confirmed the clothing brand owned by the American actress and model is sponsoring the West Cork club's U16 basketball team.

Ratajkowski, whose middle name is O’Hara and who has Irish ancestors, regularly returns to Cork, where her parents have a house just outside Bantry. The Gone Girl actress considers her ancestral home of Bantry to be one of the best places in the world, taking regular trips to the town.

The Met Gala is an annual soiree to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ and was the first post-Covid Costume Institute Gala.

It took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish.

Read More

Met Gala 2021: Five of the best looks, from Billie Eilish to Kim Kardashian

More in this section

People Britney Spears Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes
SCOTLAND Girls Nadine Coyle hails ‘shining light’ Sarah Harding a week on from her death
Watch: Ian Bailey discusses Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder in new interview Watch: Ian Bailey discusses Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder in new interview
Brit Awards 2021

Wildest Dreams: Taylor Swift thrills fans at a Belfast bar

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices