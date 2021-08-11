Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd

The burst of colour that summer wear is synonymous with isn’t for everyone. If your approach to style leans more to the bashful choose neutral tones for your summer look. Follow the mantra of less is more, where cooler shades of blush pink, slate and white create a refined but enviable summer style.

Sailor Made

Navy short jumpsuit, €159.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Steer your style in the right direction in a nautical navy jumpsuit, €159.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

White Wash

White Jeans, €50, Weekday

Give your denim the summer treatment – keep them white and slouchy for extra ease, €50, Weekday.

Look Be A Lady

Dress, €199, Uterque

Stay chic this summer in a Chanel inspired bouclé dress, €199, Uterqüe.

Bag It Up

Bag, €129, & Other Stories

Raise the stakes of neutral accessories with supple leather for a style statement, €129, & Other Stories.

The Shoe Fits

Birkenstock, €75, Arket

It’s the understated shoe that has become a firm fashion favourite, €75, Birkenstock at Arket.

#ieloves: Graphic Art

Earrings, Luna Ray, €30

Keep your accessories interesting with subtle graphics, €30, Luna Ray.

Play It Cool

Linen Top, €27.99, H&M

Get out of the heat and keep it cool in minimalist linen, €27.99, H&M.

Untailored Romance

Pink kaftan, €79, Cos

Forget tailoring – instead choose the ease of a kaftan style dress in blushing pink, €79, Cos.

Size Matters

Blazer, €575, Zadig & Voltaire

The oversized blazer continues its reign as the ultimate summer cover up, €575, Zadig & Voltaire.