Sugary pastel pieces to keep you looking sweet in the heat

There’s a need to sugar-coat things this summer season. In fact if your fashion choices don’t have you craving a visit to the sweet shop you’re doing something wrong.
Given the Gen Z green light, candyfloss pastels are the must-have shades of the moment. Keep things sweet in soft hues of lilac and powder pink for a summer refresh.
A blend of powder pink nicely offsets the heavy feel of a baggy style jean, €60, Weekday.
Swing into hazy summer days in wavy hemlines for a nonchalant mood, €195, Ganni.
Turn up the dainty vibe a notch with sugar plum pastels and daisy motif, €19, Penneys.
Bubblegum pastels bring the 80s tie-dye trend back to life, €60, Oliver Bonas.
Soft as a cloud you won’t want to let this bag out of your clutches, €160, Peelo.
Look to the sweet-smelling lavender fields for colour inspiration this season, €245, Essentiel Antwerp.
Go with deck chair-inspired pastel stripes for a day beside the sea, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Choose baby blue to create a softer silhouette for the oversized blazer, €27.99, H&M.
Send out mellow vibes in a whimsical pale yellow, €49.99, New Look.