Sugary pastel pieces to keep you looking sweet in the heat

Our colour inspiration is soft, flattering and has the thumbs-up from Gen Z
Sugary pastel pieces to keep you looking sweet in the heat

Embrace head-to-toe pastels in soft millennial pink as seen on the streets of Paris.

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

There’s a need to sugar-coat things this summer season. In fact if your fashion choices don’t have you craving a visit to the sweet shop you’re doing something wrong. 

Given the Gen Z green light, candyfloss pastels are the must-have shades of the moment. Keep things sweet in soft hues of lilac and powder pink for a summer refresh.

Sugar Spun

Jeans, €60, Weekday
Jeans, €60, Weekday

A blend of powder pink nicely offsets the heavy feel of a baggy style jean, €60, Weekday.

Sea Breeze

Wavy Skirt, €195, Ganni
Wavy Skirt, €195, Ganni

Swing into hazy summer days in wavy hemlines for a nonchalant mood, €195, Ganni.

Fresh As A Daisy

Cardigan, €19, Penneys
Cardigan, €19, Penneys

Turn up the dainty vibe a notch with sugar plum pastels and daisy motif, €19, Penneys.

To Dye For

T-Shirt, €30, Oliver Bonas
T-Shirt, €30, Oliver Bonas

Bubblegum pastels bring the 80s tie-dye trend back to life, €60, Oliver Bonas.

#ieloves: Cloud Nine

Bag, €160, Peelo
Bag, €160, Peelo

Soft as a cloud you won’t want to let this bag out of your clutches, €160, Peelo.

Purple Passion

Dress, €245, Essentiel Antwerp
Dress, €245, Essentiel Antwerp

Look to the sweet-smelling lavender fields for colour inspiration this season, €245, Essentiel Antwerp.

Candy Striper

Striped Shorts, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Striped Shorts, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Go with deck chair-inspired pastel stripes for a day beside the sea, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Out Of The Blue

Blazer, €27.99, H&amp;M
Blazer, €27.99, H&M

Choose baby blue to create a softer silhouette for the oversized blazer, €27.99, H&M.

Fair & Square

Yellow Gingham Dress, €49.99, New Look
Yellow Gingham Dress, €49.99, New Look

Send out mellow vibes in a whimsical pale yellow, €49.99, New Look.

Read More

Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

More in this section

Staycation style: What to wear on your laethanta saoire this summer, in sun or showers Staycation style: What to wear on your laethanta saoire this summer, in sun or showers
Young beautiful woman using skin face cream lotion The Skin Nerd: Your morning skincare routine on staycation
Where Stefanie Preissner nabbed her €45 wedding dress Where Stefanie Preissner nabbed her €45 wedding dress
Sugary pastel pieces to keep you looking sweet in the heat

Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices