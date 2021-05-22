24 new makeup and beauty hero products to buy in your local pharmacy

Well rested

Fake a night’s sleep with Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream. Lightweight and cooling, this 2-in-1 eye cream and concealer primer comes with a nifty massage tool that helps to depuff and cover in one application. It’s extremely hydrating, which means that it won’t sit in your eye bags, and promises to brighten and lighten dark circles while you wear it.

Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream (€37) by Fenty Skin @ www.boots.ie

Squeaky clean

The latest cleanser from The Inkey List, Fulvic Acid cleanser contains 0.5% Nordic Peat. Why peat? It is naturally high in Fulvic Acid, which gently exfoliates and cleanses the skin. Consider this ideal for even the most sensitive skin, it brightens while calming at the same time. It’s a non-stripping gel cleanser, leaving skin feeling clean but moisturised.

Fulvic Acid Cleanser (€13.99) by The Inkey List @ pharmacies nationwide

Dual purpose

This season we are learning that sunscreens are not just one-trick ponies. Anthelios Age Protect face cream is a factor 50 SPF with a host of anti-ageing goodies. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, the cream targets pigmentation and soothes the skin while protecting it against the sun’s rays.

Anthelios Age Correct SPF50+ (€31.99) by La Roche Posay @ pharmacies nationwide

Nature’s way

Brighten pandemic-ravaged skin with Antü Brightening Serum from Codex. Utilising AntüComplex™, a powerful antioxidant mix of M3™ and hyaluronic acid that hydrates, soothes, calms and alleviates temporary redness – hitting a trifecta of requirements for many Irish women.

Antü Brightening Serum (€95) by Codex @ pharmacies nationwide

Seeing red

If you have spent a lot of your past pay packets on anti-redness products to no avail, then consider a trial pack from Dr. Jart+. Famous for sheet masks and (non-sexy) rubber masks, the brand’s Cicapair range is a game-changer for those of us with sensitised, reddened skin. The trial range contains its three bestsellers and is a great way to see if the brand will work for you.

Cicapair™ Your First Trial Kit (€23) by Dr. Jart+ @ www.boots.ie

Get your glow on

Beauty fans have been raving about Drunk Elephant and their skincare wizardry for years, but there is a huge buzz around their new C-Firma day serum. Formulated with a powerful antioxidant complex, essential nutrients, and fruit enzymes that treat the signs of aging, testers report skin that glows upon application. Even better, it stays active on the skin for 72 hours after application, well after you have double cleansed and gone to bed.

C-Firma™ Day Serum (€73) by Drunk Elephant @ www.boots.ie

Hardwearing protection

Intense Protect 50+ from Avène is an all-purpose sunscreen that is suitable for the whole family – from babies all the way up. You can use it on damaged skin, tattooed skin, scarred skin and even on post-procedure skin, making it an ideal addition to most homes. It’s transparent, so suits all skin types and is water-resistant for two hours in the water.

Intense Protect 50+ (€22.50) by Avène @ pharmacies nationwide and online at www.boots.ie.

The barrier method

CeraVe continues to be one of the welcome additions to high street beauty, and the release of its first serum shows that this brand is one of the best places to start for those on a budget. Soothing, creamy and with a finish that feels far more luxe than the pricetag implies, Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains hyaluronic acid, CeraVe’s signature 3 ceramides, and Vitamin B5. It’s not sticky, wears beautifully under makeup and is an ideal daytime serum.

Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum (€18) by CeraVe @ pharmacies nationwide

Cult following

Lait Crème by Embriolisse is a product that those in the know have had on their bathroom shelf for many years. The iconic product is a stalwart of French pharmacies, used for everything from cleansing the face to treating nappy rash. This year, the brand introduced Lait Crème Sensitive, specifically developed for sensitive and reactive skin. It can be used as a moisturiser, moisturising mask, for makeup removal or even as a body cream.

Lait Creme Sensitive (€26.00) by Embriolisse @ pharmacies nationwide

Lip action

DrPawPaw’s overnight lip mask is a supercharged lip balm. Pumped with natural peptides to both plump lips and smooth any fine lines, it delivers targeted moisture from the first application. It melts onto lips, absorbing quickly, meaning the product goes onto your lips and not your pillowcase!

Overnight Lip Mask (€10) by DrPawPaw @ pharmacies nationwide

Spray on, sprayer

Fans of natural skincare will love the Pre and Probiotic Spritz from Holos. Infused with frankincense, lavender and sweet orange, use this spray between skincare steps to lock in moisture, cool and soothe. This is a gorgeous treat for warmer months.

Super Natural Activity Pre & Probiotic Spritz (€33) by Holos @ pharmacies nationwide

Root of the issue

We are all obsessed with our scalp health these days, and if you want to dip your toe in the scalp product pond, Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment from The Inkey List is a great place to start. Tackling oil and excess skin, the product works to reduce redness, soothe and exfoliate your scalp.

Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment (€13.80) by The Inkey List @ pharmacies nationwide and www.boots.ie

Line out

Created with 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin CG and Peptides, Liftactiv Supreme HA Epidermic Filler from Vichy packs a major punch. It comes in a cute dropper bottle, but more importantly, it absorbs into the skin with little or no tackiness – unusual for such a high concentrate of Hyaluronic Acid.

Liftactiv Supreme HA Epidermic Filler (€39) by Vichy @ pharmacies nationwide

One shot

No7 have launched Advanced Ingredients, a range of single-dose skincare boosters aimed at treating common problem areas. We love Vitamin C & Vitamin E, formulated with Vitamin E and 20% Vitamin C to leave skin looking brighter, more even and lifted. This is an extremely affordable way of targeting one area of your skin.

Advanced Ingredients Vitamin C & Vitamin E (€26 for 30 capsules) by No7 @ www.boots.ie

Socially acceptable

A lightweight foundation offering flawless coverage is exactly what we need for our return to normality. The Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm by KVD offers it all: a buildable, full-coverage, hydrating foundation balm with a lightweight, long-wear formula and a fresh matte finish. Sounds too good to be true? Just look at its fanbase on TikTok.

Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm (€) by KVD @ www.boots.ie

Crystal clear

Where the best place to wear your jewels in 2021? On your eyes. The nine shades in the Crystal Nights palette from KASH Beauty are ultra-versatile and ideal for dazzling daytime looks as well as sparkling smokey eyes that last into the wee hours. Perfect for the dancefloor - remember those?

Crystal Nights Eyeshadow Palette (€29.95) by KASH Beauty @ kashbeauty.com

Desert diva

Urban Decay is known for its highly-pigmented and blendable eyeshadows and the Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette could be the brand’s most versatile selection yet. Use the warm tones as a base or as a daytime look and build to a more defined, night time look with the darker cool tones.

Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette (€52) by Urban Decay @ www.boots.ie

Cheek to cheek

Aimee Connolly’s new blusher is so creamy it just melts into your skin for a dewy and flawless hint of colour. It comes in two shades: Pink Supreme and Peach Pop for a flattering look.

Cream Luxe Blush (€18) by Sculpted By Aimee Connolly @ pharmacies nationwide and sculptedbyaimee.com

Pucker up

When we can finally go mask-free in society, get ready to wow with kissable lips. ICONIC’s Lip Plumping Glosses are non-sticky gloss and help to support natural collagen production for more defined and voluminous looking lips.

Lip Plumping Gloss (€22) by ICONIC London @ www.boots.ie

Fountain of youth

It’s a dream when makeup works as skincare and this new offering from Carter Beauty do just that. The Youth Boost Serum & Primer will provide the perfect base for foundation while also blurring fine lines and pores. It can be worn alone on the skin or as a primer.

Youth Boost Primer & Serum (€14.95) by Carter Beauty @ retailers nationwide and carterbeautycosmetics.com

Flawless finish

Can one product do it all? LUNA by Lisa's new Airbrush foundation promises to make you look like you stepped out of the pages of ieStyle. The 3-in-1 primer, highlighter and tint is a lightweight formula that soft-focuses skin making lines appear smooth and blurring any imperfections.

Airbrush (€22) by LUNA by Lisa @ pharmacies nationwide and lunabylisa.ie

Open wide

For a natural look that still packs a punch, these individual lashes from SOSU By Suzanne Jackson will add some oomph to your eyes. You can easily customise your lash look with three different lengths for a style that suits you. They're lightweight and so natural looking that you might forget you're wearing them.

One of a Kind Individual Lashes (€9.95) by SOSU By Suzanne Jackson @ pharmacies nationwide and Tesco

Conceal don’t feel

Lots of us have been struggling with 'maskne' and for anyone wearing masks for long stints, you might want to conceal any spots it causes without further aggravating your skin. Enter the newest concealer from Essence, the lightweight and pocket-friendly Skin Lovin' Concealer that easily hides spots, redness and under-eye circles and nourishes the skin with moisturising aloe vera.

Skin Lovin' Concealer (€3.59) by Essence @ pharmacies nationwide

Nailed it

If you have dry or brittle nails, you know the struggle of treating the issue while also wanting to conceal it. Breathable and nurturing Essie Treat Love & Colour Nail Polish is infused with collagen and camellia extract and cares for nails in just three days so they will look healthy, resilient and instantly perfect.

Treat Love & Colour Nail Polish (€10.99) by Essie @ pharmacies nationwide