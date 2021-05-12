Make your summer wardrobe pop with these dazzling white trends

Love white for summer but want more sartorial heat from the perennial hue? Designers have taken the hint, making summer whites the most thought-provoking trend of the season.
Take your cue from the dramatic frills and ruffles loved by Simone Rocha to the volume induced dresses at Alexander McQueen for a noteworthy look.
Take the Simone Rocha approach to accessorising the white dress with stampede boots and chunky pearl jewellery.
Crisp, clean, classic - boho has never looked so chic, €87, River Island.
The season’s favourite frilled collar adds sartorial depth to the otherwise subtle white dress, €30, Monki.
Enjoying the comfort of flats? Take a step up to the block heel for a night out, €99.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Don’t let unpredictable weather catch you out – make a lightweight jacket your style saviour, €168, Naya at McElhinneys.
After a winter of being covered-up your pins deserve to be on show, €190.68, Rotate Birger Christensen.
Yet to embrace the extravagant collar trend? Select a subtle style for your virgin outing, €69.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts.
Use a lack of symmetry to make a white top all the more interesting, €59, Uterqüe.
Not known for its star quality the white bag is given a rock-chick revamp for 2021, €320, Zadig & Voltaire.
Keep things cool and collected this summer in a fresh white boiler suit, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten.