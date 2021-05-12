Make your summer wardrobe pop with these dazzling white trends

Summer whites are the most thought-provoking trend of the season
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 05:55
Paula Burns

Love white for summer but want more sartorial heat from the perennial hue? Designers have taken the hint, making summer whites the most thought-provoking trend of the season. 

Take your cue from the dramatic frills and ruffles loved by Simone Rocha to the volume induced dresses at Alexander McQueen for a noteworthy look.

Get The Look

Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha

Take the Simone Rocha approach to accessorising the white dress with stampede boots and chunky pearl jewellery.

#ieloves: Prairie Queen

White Dress, €87, River Island
White Dress, €87, River Island

Crisp, clean, classic - boho has never looked so chic, €87, River Island.

The Frill Of It

Frill Neck Dress, €30, Monki
Frill Neck Dress, €30, Monki

The season’s favourite frilled collar adds sartorial depth to the otherwise subtle white dress, €30, Monki.

Block Party

Block Heel SANDAL, €99.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Block Heel SANDAL, €99.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Enjoying the comfort of flats? Take a step up to the block heel for a night out, €99.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Weather Shield

Jacket, €168, Naya
Jacket, €168, Naya

Don’t let unpredictable weather catch you out – make a lightweight jacket your style saviour, €168, Naya at McElhinneys.

Get Shorty

Shorts, €190.68, Rotate Biger Christensen
Shorts, €190.68, Rotate Biger Christensen

After a winter of being covered-up your pins deserve to be on show, €190.68, Rotate Birger Christensen.

A Little Extra

Romance Shirt, €69.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts
Romance Shirt, €69.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts

Yet to embrace the extravagant collar trend? Select a subtle style for your virgin outing, €69.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts.

Perfect Asymmetry

Off-Shoulder Top, €59, Uterque
Off-Shoulder Top, €59, Uterque

Use a lack of symmetry to make a white top all the more interesting, €59, Uterqüe.

Rock Star

Rock Clutch, €320, Zadig &amp; Voltaire
Rock Clutch, €320, Zadig & Voltaire

Not known for its star quality the white bag is given a rock-chick revamp for 2021, €320, Zadig & Voltaire.

Boiling Over

White Boiler Suit, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten
White Boiler Suit, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten

Keep things cool and collected this summer in a fresh white boiler suit, €259, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

