How to bring noughties fashion into the 21st century

The modern retake on Y2K fashion is much more subtle that the first attempt
Somehow the noughties have captured the zeitgeist

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

It’s the style era most of us would prefer to forget. 

Call it nostalgia or a yearning for the simple life, but somehow the noughties have captured the zeitgeist. Hailed as the time where the midriff was the must-have accessory, the modern retake is a touch more subtle. 

Choose flowing mini-dresses and cute shoulder bags for a stylish rewrite.

Get The Look

Look to the runways of Miu Miu where ‘00s style is brought back to life, Knit Top, €720, Miu Miu at Brown Thomas.

Pop Culture

A pop of summer pastels make the Y2K baguette this season’s must have, €128, DKNY at Arnotts.

C’est La Vie

Be bewitched by noughties vibes with an embroidered denim jacket, €70, Joe Browns at Oxendales.

Arts & Crafts

Bravely take a step back in time with the barely there crochet handkerchief top, €15.99, Bershka.

Perfect Match

Give the prim twin-set a relaxed edge by matching with slouchy mom jeans and chunky trainers, €55, River Island.

In The Fray

Frayed hems give your denims a turn of the century distressed style, €25, Savida at Dunnes Stores.

Celebrity Juice

Our love of the velour jogger has reached Paris Hilton heights bringing it back into the spotlight, €89, Juicy Couture at Next.

California Dreaming

Reinterpret the easy LA style of Lauren Conrad with a strappy, baby-doll style dress - sans the leggings of course, €30, Boohoo.

Tex-Mex

Choose the ease of the noughties favourite cover-up for al fresco dining this summer, €17.99, H&M.

#ieloves: Go West 

Yeehaw! The cowboy boot continues to ace-high in the style stakes adding instant kudos to any summer look, €990, Isabel Marant at Net-a-Porter.

