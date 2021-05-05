How to bring noughties fashion into the 21st century

It’s the style era most of us would prefer to forget.
Call it nostalgia or a yearning for the simple life, but somehow the noughties have captured the zeitgeist. Hailed as the time where the midriff was the must-have accessory, the modern retake is a touch more subtle.
Choose flowing mini-dresses and cute shoulder bags for a stylish rewrite.
Look to the runways of Miu Miu where ‘00s style is brought back to life, Knit Top, €720, Miu Miu at Brown Thomas.
A pop of summer pastels make the Y2K baguette this season’s must have, €128, DKNY at Arnotts.
Be bewitched by noughties vibes with an embroidered denim jacket, €70, Joe Browns at Oxendales.
Bravely take a step back in time with the barely there crochet handkerchief top, €15.99, Bershka.
Give the prim twin-set a relaxed edge by matching with slouchy mom jeans and chunky trainers, €55, River Island.
Frayed hems give your denims a turn of the century distressed style, €25, Savida at Dunnes Stores.
Our love of the velour jogger has reached Paris Hilton heights bringing it back into the spotlight, €89, Juicy Couture at Next.
Reinterpret the easy LA style of Lauren Conrad with a strappy, baby-doll style dress - sans the leggings of course, €30, Boohoo.
Choose the ease of the noughties favourite cover-up for al fresco dining this summer, €17.99, H&M.
Yeehaw! The cowboy boot continues to ace-high in the style stakes adding instant kudos to any summer look, €990, Isabel Marant at Net-a-Porter.