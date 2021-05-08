Weekend Loves: Recycled 'stash bags', Jiminy Eco Toys, and Mervue skincare

Sustainable stash bags from Jump The Hedges

Adidas designer, Síofra Caherty, uses waste materials to create durable, long-lasting products with something of a cult following. The range is made from reclaimed truck tarpaulins and waste aeroplane seat parts and her bags generally sell out within a matter of hours of going on sale a few times a year. Sign up to the Jump The Hedge’s newsletter to register for the next sale which takes place on May 13th. ‘Stash bag’ €70.

jumpthehedges.com/

Pursue a minimal waste lifestyle at Reuzi

Pat Kane’s Reuzi is more than a shop for all things green, it’s a source of brilliant advice on how to live a waste free lifestyle too. The aim at Reuzi is to do away with the stigma or exclusivity around the topic of sustainability and to make living more eco-consciously more simple and fun. From eco-friendly cleaning products and Earth-friendly beauty to gifts and feminine care products you’ll find a myriad of items in their online store. Pat Kane also offers corporate events, eco-party ideas and a consultancy service for individuals and schools.

https://reuzi.ie/mer

A kinder alternative to Kinder

The PLAYin CHOC from Jiminy Eco Toys is a kinder alternative to Kinder Surprise with a little toy made from recycled-cardboard, a fun fact card and 10g of certified organic, vegan chocolate that’s gluten, soy, nuts and refined sugar free. Totally plastic-free and made in Britain, the chocolate recently got the thumbs up from one of our little product testers. €2.99

jiminy.ie

Essential reading for young environmentalists

Acclaimed journalist and activist Naomi Klein’s How to Change Everything is an empowering book for young people aged 10-plus about climate change and how to make a difference. Working with science writer for young people, Rebecca Stefoff, Klein asks three questions: “Where are we now? How did we get here? What happens next?”. The subject is approached via powerful case studies and stories from inspirational young people and includes advice for young readers on how to help protect the planet. Puffin. €15.99 in all good bookshops and as an ebook.

Cool clothes for Conscious kids

The Conscious Kidz is a sustainable, vegan and organic Irish childrenswear brand that is dedicated to highlighting environmental and social issues through their designs to educate kids and initiate change. The products are made with certified organic cotton, vegan and recycled materials and feature original designs. We love the ‘Bohemian’, ‘Happy Hippy’ and ‘Humankind’ t-shirts just perfect for a summer outdoors. Prices: €24 to €40

theconsciouskidz.com

Wiggle your toes in bamboo socks

Waterford business, Polly & Andy, has the cosiest seam-free bamboo socks just perfect for kids (and adults) who hate those pesky bumpy seams. Bamboo is quick-growing and requires less water and chemicals to thrive than cotton making it a more sustainable choice. Prices range from €4.95 - €9.50. Sizes range from ages 0 to 12 years and adult sizes 6 to 13.

pollyandandy.com

Vegan, organic and cruelty-free skincare from Galway

Mervue is a new Galway skincare company that’s vegan, organic and cruelty free. The products are beautifully presented in recyclable packaging, smell incredible and work a treat containing natural ingredients such as anti-aging acai, stimulating chia, restorative sea buckthorn and hydrating cranberry. The range includes cleansers, moisturisers, facial balms and a body wash as well as beautifully scented candles and diffusers. Prices start at around €24

mervuenaturalskincare.com

Use your noodle with a Fresh Cuts design

Dublin outfit Fresh Cuts has just released their SS21 collection made from organic cotton in factories that use renewable energy sources. They’ve also introduced a new carbon offset tool on their website which offsets the carbon used in their deliveries. The ‘Food of Life’ collection features light-hearted illustrations of food and is inspired by moments missed around the table with family and friends during the pandemic. Organic cotton t-shirt: €29.95.

freshcutsclothing.com