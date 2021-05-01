Weekend Loves: Secret Garden candles, athleisure, and jewellery

Shake up your cocktail skills for summer

Craft Cocktails is a book by food and drink photographer (and cocktail enthusiast) Monika Coghlan which celebrates the range of incredible spirits being produced by Irish distilleries. Drawing on people’s new-found love of creating cocktails at home, and the rise in interest in Irish spirits, the book is beautifully photographed with more than 50 craft cocktail recipes from Ireland’s leading spirit makers. From ‘Dingle Elderflower Martinis’ featuring Dingle Gin to the ‘Emerald’ — a twist on the Manhattan made with West Cork Whiskey — it has all the tips you’ll need for the perfect night in. €24.95.

pepperazzi.ie

The Secret Garden Candle. Picture: Barry McCall

Step into summer with The Secret Garden

Following the success of her debut collaboration with Cork’s La Bougie candle makers, Natasha Rocca Devine’s 2021 edition of her ‘The Secret Garden’ candle launches this coming Monday. Inspired by her Italian heritage, this latest candle features mood-lifting bergamot and tea rose to encourage relaxation. Citrus notes inspire memories of summer travel and bring the outdoors in. €30

theinteriorsnrd.com

Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Compelling examination of two literary greats

Lovers of literature and pop culture will find the new film by award-winning director Lisa Immordino Vreeland ( Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict and Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel) absolutely compelling. The story of Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote is examined in a dialogue that begins with their early days of friendship and ends with their unsparing critiques of each other. Jim Parsons is Capote and Zachary Quinto is Williams in this portrayal of two icons and anti-heroes. ‘Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation’ is available to stream online from The Gate Cork, Dublin’s IFI and the Dublin Lighthouse cinemas now.

Agapé: Horace choker €65, Gaya necklace €52

French jewellery inspired by ancient times

While we dream of holidaying in France we’ll content ourselves with the 'Horace' choker (€65) and 'Gaya' necklace (€52) by affordable French brand Agapé. The jewellery is inspired by many things from ancient civilisations to art and history. Each piece is 3D-modelled and then made with nickel- and lead-free brass before being coated with gold-plate and a waterproof coating. We love the timeless look of these pieces, many of which look like they’ve been unearthed at an archaeologist’s dig. Prices start at around €28.

agape-studio.com

Dublin Dancers & Dreams by Anne-Sophie Gigan

Dublin, Dancers & Dreams

Dublin Dancers & Dreams is a beautiful new book by dance and movement photographer Anne-Sophie Gigan that includes 60 Irish language poems by Cian Griffin. A French woman living in Dublin for the past eight years, Gigan has photographed 30 dancers from around the world performing their native dance in front of iconic Dublin buildings and landmarks. A celebration of Irish multiculturalism, Dublin city, and the universal language of dance. €29.99

annesophiegigan.com

Powercut Pocket Sports Bra

Pocket some practical Irish athleisure

Irish athleisure brand, Powercut, has launched its collection for SS21 with practical pockets a key feature. Tailoring their clothing to the needs of their customers, the brand has developed a range that includes leggings, sports bras and shorts with practical internal and external panel pockets. The 'FNCTL' phone pocket bra here is created with a racerback panel pocket to slot your phone into and also contains headphone wire cut-out slots to beat wire tangle. The sports bra features a double fabric front panel, is chafe-resistant, moisture-wicking and available from size 6 to 16. €32.

powercutclothing.com

The Coach House, Dingle

All things bright and beautiful at The Coach House

The bright and lovely Dingle interiors store The Coach House is a great place to pick up all sorts of goodies including many designed and made in Ireland. Owner, Grainne Kavanagh, has a background in hospitality and interiors and a great eye stocking brands such as Mo Muse, Bold Bunny and McNutt. Personal favourites include the ‘Counting Sheep’ baby mobiles by Sam agus Nessa and embroidered linen napkins by Jennifer Slattery.

coachhousedingle.com