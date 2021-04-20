Check out the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini — and no more losing your phone thanks to Apple AirTag

Apple has introduced AirTag — a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network1 and can help locate a lost item. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just €35 and €119, respectively, and will be available from Friday, April 30.

And Apple has introduced the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a stunning new purple.

This new colour was chosen to accentuate the flat aluminium edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly colour-matched to the precision-milled back glass. Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Apple says that the Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also bring the best 5G experience, and introduce high-powered wireless charging with MagSafe and a new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

Hello: M1 iMac in a range of colours

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order from Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30. Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, or a Leather Wallet in Arizona, all available to order from today.

And referring to the AirTag, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone product marketing, said: “We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives."

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water- and dust-resistant. A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

AirTag features the same magical setup experience as AirPods — just bring AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect. Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like 'Keys' or 'Jacket,' or provide a custom name of their choosing.

Customers can personalise AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com or the Apple Store app.

If you misplace your item and it is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.

Apple has also introduced an all-new iMac featuring a much more compact and remarkably thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. The new iMac offers powerful performance in a design that’s just 11.5 millimetres thin, with a striking side profile that practically disappears. Available in an array of vibrant colours, iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and more than a billion colours, delivering a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

new M1 iMac apple

The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac. Also, Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time, making it easier than ever to securely log in, make purchases with Apple Pay, or switch user profiles with the touch of a finger.

Apple's M1 iMac

Combining the power and performance of M1 and macOS Big Sur, apps launch with blazing speed, Apple says everyday tasks feel incredibly fast and fluid, and demanding workloads like editing 4K video and working with huge images are faster than ever. The new iMac joins the incredible family of Mac models powered by M1, including MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, marking another step forward in Apple’s transition to Apple silicon. iMac is the most personal, powerful, capable, and fun it has ever been, and customers can order it from Friday, April 30. iMac will be available in the second half of May.