10 ways to wear the check trend that will suit everyone and every budget

Every season, every year, the fashion curriculum makes geometry its core subject. From clean box checks to fresh gingham and painterly permutations, the square root is the simplest way to looking sharp.
Uterqüe, €89 and €119
Net-a-Porter, €293.29
Stine Goya, €210
L.K.Bennett, €440
Arnotts, €390
Vans, were €85; now €55.25
Uterqüe, €119
Uterqüe, €129
Zara, €17.95
Zara, €129
- Master trans-seasonal dressing with a checked shirt jacket. Wear open over a polo neck, jeans, and trainers or buttoned and belted with ankle boots.
- Pair a power print kimono with a head-to-toe neutral and allow it to shine.
- Print shy? Incorporate bolder checks with accessories for a low-commitment approach.
- Draw attention with larger prints, especially on areas of the body you want to celebrate.