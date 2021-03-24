10 ways to wear the check trend that will suit everyone and every budget

Want to get on the style grid? Check out these ten ways to wear checks, the right way
Geometry is the core subject this season

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 15:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Every season, every year, the fashion curriculum makes geometry its core subject. From clean box checks to fresh gingham and painterly permutations, the square root is the simplest way to looking sharp. 

Checked linen shirt, gingham suit trousers

McQ appliquéd checked linen-blend tank

‘Daniela’ skirt

‘Saffron’ gingham dress

MUNTHE check coat

Glitter check old skool shoes

Watercolour check shirt

Check knit kaftan

Gingham bag

Check coat

STYLE NOTES:

  • OVER EASY: Master trans-seasonal dressing with a checked shirt jacket. Wear open over a polo neck, jeans, and trainers or buttoned and belted with ankle boots.
  • PUT IT IN NEUTRAL: Pair a power print kimono with a head-to-toe neutral and allow it to shine.
  • DO DETAIL: Print shy? Incorporate bolder checks with accessories for a low-commitment approach.
  • SIZE MATTERS: Draw attention with larger prints, especially on areas of the body you want to celebrate.

