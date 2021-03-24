10 ways to make stripes your go-to print this spring

The new season sees the anticipation of new beginnings – not only in life but sartorial speaking too. With brighter days comes a penchant for a more upbeat vibe of dressing with print adding that extra something. This spring why not look to the ease of stripes as your go-to print? From the humble to the bold, it’s time to get your stripe on.
Mix and match the pantone colour that ruled the catwalks with spring’s favourite print as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.
Continue the preppy cardi vibe through to the brighter months with a cropped style, €19.95, Zara.
Be brash with bolder stripes in bright hues for a fresh spring look, €72, Oliver Bonas.
Combine boho-chic with a subtle stripe, for a garden party look, €378.51, Phoebe Grace.
Solidify your yachting style by donning the elegant cut of the palazzo pant, €99, Uterqüe.
Master maritime chic with navy stripes and brass button embellishments, €60, River Island.
Monochrome stripes instantly elevate the style kudos of the slider sandal, €69, & Other Stories.
Pack a punch in rainbow stripes for the ultimate statement bag, €250, Kurt Geiger at Arnotts.
Take note from the elegant, laid-back style of the Parisian woman with a simple stripped tee, €75, Theo + George.
Go against what is expected by embracing stripes in all of their glory, €573, Diane Von Furstenberg at Zalando