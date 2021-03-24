10 ways to make stripes your go-to print this spring

Look beneath the lines with this linear look
It's time to get your stripe on

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

The new season sees the anticipation of new beginnings – not only in life but sartorial speaking too. With brighter days comes a penchant for a more upbeat vibe of dressing with print adding that extra something. This spring why not look to the ease of stripes as your go-to print? From the humble to the bold, it’s time to get your stripe on.

Get The Look: 

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger

Mix and match the pantone colour that ruled the catwalks with spring’s favourite print as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.

Prepped and Ready: 

Striped Knit Cardigan, €19.95, Zara

Striped Knit Cardigan, €19.95, Zara

Continue the preppy cardi vibe through to the brighter months with a cropped style, €19.95, Zara.

Bold Streak: 

Chunky Stripe Sweater, €72, Oliver Bonas

Chunky Stripe Sweater, €72, Oliver Bonas

Be brash with bolder stripes in bright hues for a fresh spring look, €72, Oliver Bonas.

Town And Country: 

Boho Dress, €378.51, Phoebe Grace

Boho Dress, €378.51, Phoebe Grace

Combine boho-chic with a subtle stripe, for a garden party look, €378.51, Phoebe Grace.

#ieloves: Stripes Ahoy: 

Stripe Trousers, €99, Uterque

Stripe Trousers, €99, Uterque

Solidify your yachting style by donning the elegant cut of the palazzo pant, €99, Uterqüe.

In The Navy: 

Navy Stripe Dress, €60, River Island

Navy Stripe Dress, €60, River Island

Master maritime chic with navy stripes and brass button embellishments, €60, River Island.

Simple Steps: 

Sandals, €69, And Other Stories

Sandals, €69, And Other Stories

Monochrome stripes instantly elevate the style kudos of the slider sandal, €69, & Other Stories.

Rainbow Bright:

Stripe Shoulder Bag, €250, Kurt Geiger at Arnotts

Stripe Shoulder Bag, €250, Kurt Geiger at Arnotts

Pack a punch in rainbow stripes for the ultimate statement bag, €250, Kurt Geiger at Arnotts.

Gallic Notes: 

Breton Stripe Top, €75, Theo + George

Breton Stripe Top, €75, Theo + George

Take note from the elegant, laid-back style of the Parisian woman with a simple stripped tee, €75, Theo + George.

All In: 

Stripe wrap dress, €573, Diane Von Furstenberg at Zalando

Stripe wrap dress, €573, Diane Von Furstenberg at Zalando

Go against what is expected by embracing stripes in all of their glory, €573, Diane Von Furstenberg at Zalando

