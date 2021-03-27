Weekend Loves: Easter wreaths, cocktails at home and award-winning chocolate

Floral delights for Easter with New Moon Blooms

New Moon Blooms is a new Irish floral gifting service established by Sharon Griffin, of Frog Prince Weddings & Events, that has sustainability at its core with no plastic packaging and only recycled cardboard in its deliveries. The brand offers one-off bouquet and letterbox deliveries, dried flowers and a ‘Flower Club’ or subscription service with options for flowers to be delivered monthly, fortnightly or weekly. This Easter, New Moon Blooms offers a range of seasonal bouquets (€69), an Easter Tree (including a glass vase, hanging painted Easter eggs, felt bunnies, branches and an Easter card: €59) and this beautiful floral wreath which is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Inspired by the Celtic goddess Ostara, the wreath features soft pastel blooms and painted eggs with eucalyptus, nicolli and buxom on a straw base which is fully compostable. €89

newmoonblooms.ie

Contemporary new season looks from Arnotts

The new season at Arnotts

Arnotts has just launched its collection for SS21 with a host of brands that are new to the store including Theory, Seven Jeans, Sweaty Betty, Colourful Standard and Sarah Pacini. Key trends for Arnotts this season include florals — from pretty pastels to bold graphic prints — and relaxed tailoring from InWear, Marella and Gestuz. Denim was big news in the designer shows for Spring 2021 and Arnotts is tapping into the trend with pieces from J Brand, Levis and See By Chloé. Pictured here is the 'Dorina' ombre dress from Weekend Max Mara (€405) and sandals from Sam Edelman (€130)

arnotts.ie

Colourful cards to celebrate Springtime

Kyoto cards by All Around the Sun

Ideal as an alternative Easter greeting this year are these beautiful cards designed and made in Dublin by Anna O'Byrne and Brian Heffernan who run All Around the Sun. The cards are inspired by Kyoto, Japan and designed to echo the serenity, harmony and beauty of Kyoto in the springtime. Nice enough to frame, the cards are A6 in size, come with assorted envelopes and cost €30 for a pack of five.

allaroundthesun.com

This award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate is a real treat

MIA chocolate collection from Proudly Made in Africa

If you’re looking for an alternative to an Easter egg this Easter then why not choose some of the finest bean-to-bar chocolate available from one of the most ethical companies in Europe? The award-winning MIA chocolate is a luxury single-origin chocolate bar range from Madagascar which is also vegan certified. This five bar gift pack is elegantly presented bookcase style and contains bars with flavours including almond and coconut, cranberry and hazelnut and candied orange and coconut. MIA chocolate is available from Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA) — an Irish charity which strives to promote ‘trade not aid’ while promoting world-class African-made products globally. The range at PMIA also includes natural soaps, Fair Chain coffees, handmade soft toys and specialist teas.

proudlymadeinafrica.org

Take homemade cocktails to the next level with County Cavan’s Dacha Drinks

Dacha drinks

If you’re looking to shake up your cocktail making then Dacha Drinks handmade mixers are perfect. Made in Virginia, County Cavan, these delicious, 100% natural mixers are made with fruit, berries and herbs and are the perfect ingredient in your homemade cocktails — whether alcoholic or otherwise. Each bottle will make up to five cocktails and current flavours are Orange & Basil, Rhubarb, and Raspberry & Thyme with more flavours coming as the season progresses. The mixers (and the name) are inspired by founder Daria Caffrey’s happy memories of her parents’ ‘dacha’ or summer cottage in her native Russia and designed to evoke the same sense of conviviality, nostalgia and enjoyment of natural ingredients that she remembers from childhood. A pack of two 200ml measure glass bottles costs (€42.99), a pack of three (€49.69) and a pack of six (€97.99). Beautifully presented in recycled packaging with lots of cocktail suggestions they make a great gift for any cocktail lover.

dachadrinks.com

Exquisite candles inspired by Fabergé eggs

Pearl Egg, Louise Kennedy €85

Why not ask the Easter Bunny to leave you one of these delightful scented candles this year? Inspired by the world-famous decorative Fabergé eggs, these eye-catching candles are made of ceramic and available in a variety of colours including red, turquoise, navy and white. Hand- painted with 18kt gold and decorated with rhinestones they are available from Louise Kennedy. Sophisticated perfume notes include sandalwood, cedar, oak moss, and white musk. An elegant and longer-lasting alternative to chocolate eggs. €85.

01 662 0056 or louisekennedy.com