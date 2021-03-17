10 stylish looks to celebrate St Patrick's Day

It seems that fashion’s current love of going green has evolved into a new hue being in vogue.
It's the wearing of the green

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer on Instagram

Our national colour is now the must-have shade of the season, making dressing for St. Patrick’s Day all the more stylish. 

Vibrancy is the theme of the day – choose mouth-watering shades of mint to citrus lime for a delectable look.

The Merrion silk dress and scarf stars, éadach

Get The Look: Let the legends of Ireland be your sartorial guide this St. Patrick’s Day, as designed by Sara O’Neill at Éadach.

Dungaree Dress, €350, Manley

Deep Dive: Aquamarine shades allow for a more subtle approach to embracing the hue of the moment, €350, Manley.

Sweater, €100, Jill &amp; Gill

Boss Lady: Make your everyday wear as noteworthy as style icon Iris Apfel, €100, Jill & Gill.

St Patricks Scarf, €120 at JenniferRothwell

All Saints: Let the saints not the sinners inspire your St. Patrick’s Day look, €120, Jennifer Rothwell.

Green Wrap Dress, €179.20, Kate Cooper

Lime Zest: Give the classic wrap dress an extra zing, €179.20, Kate Cooper available at stockists nationwide.

Blazer, €149, H&amp;M Innovation Science Story

Visionary Of Style: When science and fashion collide the result has never looked so good, €149, H&M Innovation Science Story (available from March 18th).

Oversized Coat, €129, Zara

Heritage Green: Introduce a hint of green into your outerwear with an oversized check coat, €129, Zara.

Boots, €350, Stine Goya

Fancy Foot Work: Take a step back in time with a ‘60’s inspired boot in this season’s must-have shade, €350, Stine Goya.

Sweatpants, €59, Arket

Domestic Bliss: If you can’t bear to leave the loungewear at home choose an invigorating hue for an outdoorsy look, €59, Arket.

Bumbag, €185, Bimba Y Lola

Bum Deal: Make the bum bag your essential accessory for lockdown walks, €185, Bimba Y Lola.

