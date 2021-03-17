10 stylish looks to celebrate St Patrick's Day

Our national colour is now the must-have shade of the season, making dressing for St. Patrick’s Day all the more stylish.
Vibrancy is the theme of the day – choose mouth-watering shades of mint to citrus lime for a delectable look.
Give the classic wrap dress an extra zing, €179.20, Kate Cooper available at stockists nationwide.
H&M Innovation Science Story (available from March 18th).When science and fashion collide the result has never looked so good, €149,
Zara.Introduce a hint of green into your outerwear with an oversized check coat, €129,