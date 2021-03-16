Five key trends we'll be wearing this season, according to Arnotts

This summer is all about bold colours and relaxed silhouettes
Malli Belted Blazer, Selected Femme, €129.99. Pictures: Arnotts 

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 10:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Spring is in the air and as the seasons change, so too do our wardrobes. This summer is all about introducing bold colours and updated silhouettes to wardrobes while still maintaining a timeless sensibility as we enter a new era.

Arnotts has unveiled its spring/summer 2021 collection and pinpointed five key trends we'll be seeing this season.

Floral Explosion 

Maria Traynor wears Tanta Printed Shirt Dress, Munthe, €350. Pictures: Arnotts

"Florals dominate this season from delicate pastels to bold brights across collections from Essentiel Antwerp, Custommade, Queens of Archive to Samsoe Samsoe. Designers showcase effortless pieces in beautiful graphic floral prints. Fulfilling the wardrobe needs for today’s fashion lover, this trend encapsulates a contemporary chic way to playful dressing."

Feminine Feel 

Mia Floral Midi, Fabienne Chapot, €250

"Designers embracing femininity to the highest degree are sartorial favourites See By Chloé, MUNTHE, DAY Birger et Mikkelsen, Theory and Marella. Weekend Max Mara embodies the trend perfectly with elegant colour combinations in shirt dresses and midi skirts."

Relaxed Tailoring 

Dama Trench Coat, Weekend Max Mara, €560; Vociare Shirt, Weekend Max Mara, €184; Visino Short, Weekend Max Mara, €165; Sandals, Steve Madden, €100. 

"A nod to times we are living in, tailoring takes on a relaxed feel characterised by slouchy shapes and a tonal palette. SET, InWear, Marella, Gestuz and Theory combine modern silhouettes in separates that can be worn by women of all ages."

Deconstructed Denim 

Dorina Ombre Dress, Weekend Max Mara, €405; Sandals, Sam Edelman, €130. 

"Denim is a huge trend this season. Inspired by relaxed workwear, new brand Seven, J Brand, Levis and See By Chloé introduce easy-to-wear cuts in classic feminine shapes for an elevated off-duty look, paired with soft cotton t-shirts or a statement shirt for a wardrobe refresh. Not limited to jeans, denim is seen on dresses, jackets and shirts from brands like Selected Femme, Gestuz and Weekend Max Mara."

Athletic Nation 

Sweaty Betty ‘Fast Track Running’ Jacket €155 &amp; Zero Gravity 7/8 Leggings €115

"Colourful Standard, Sweaty Betty, Polo Ralph Lauren and Tommy Jeans dominate this trend, embracing retro athleisure wear with a playful update. Famous athletic wear brand Sweaty Betty showcases a brilliant mix of leggings in colourful bold prints. Arnotts introduces sustainable brand Colourful Standard, renowned for designing timeless and classic perfect fitting tees and hoodies in the highest quality organic cotton in a rainbow of colours."

  • Arnotts has launched its SS21 womenswear contemporary and classic collections, welcoming nine new brands including See By Chloé, Sweaty Betty, and Sarah Pacini. The new arrivals are available to shop online now at Arnotts.ie.

