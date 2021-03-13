Get the look: Advice and inspiration from Irish beauty entrepreneurs 

The hair and beauty industry gives us the opportunity to support women in Irish business, as well as Irish brands that invest in and inspire women at home and abroad. I sought advice for would-be beauty moguls from four homegrown entrepreneurs.

Find friends and don’t fear failure

Fiona Toomey started Nessa, an organic skincare brand that helps women deal with menopausal and postpartum issues, when she felt her needs were neglected by the beauty industry after childbirth. A percentage of every product sold goes to Bliss, a British charity for babies born prematurely or ill.

“Don't be afraid to get your product or service out there, nothing will ever be perfect when you first launch. It’s all about learning and pivoting quickly, and making the improvements, perfection takes time. Don't be afraid to fail, some of the best decisions I've made for the business have come from the biggest mistakes. Most importantly, have fun, network, find people in your industry who you connect with, there is so much to learn from your community, I've made lifelong friends since starting Nessa.”

Nessa Scar Saviour Balm, €29.50

Check out: Nessa Scar Saviour Balm, €29.50 at nessaorganics.com, formulated for C-section scars and stretch marks, but can be used on any type of scar, burn or minor rash.

Trust your gut and don’t give up

Katie-Jane Goldin is the founder of Lanaiblo hairdryers and the exclusive British and Irish distributor of Hairtalk extensions.

"When I was 19 someone said to me ‘Sometimes not taking the risk is the biggest risk of all'. I think when you are an entrepreneur, you have to take calculated risks. I have launched a number of brands over the years and each one has been a risk. I never want to be in a position where I say: ‘I should have tried that'. I believe in trusting your intuition. If you really believe in your business, and you know in your heart that it will work and it is what you want to do in your life, you need to go for it. Back yourself. Trust your gut, it’s your second brain. Put all your energy into achieving your goal and making it happen. You have to work hard and really have a passion for what you do. There is no such thing as failure, only feedback. I pivot, never give up, and have gone on to make bigger and better products and brands.”

Lanaiblo Hair Dryer, €99 at Lanaiblo.com

Check out: Lanai Blo Hair Dryer, €99 at lanaiblo.com.

Support women and set an example

Pippa O’Connor Ormond, Founder, Up Cosmetics

Pippa O’Connor and Úna Tynan launched their Up Cosmetics makeup brand in December. The collection includes two trio face palettes, three quad eye palettes, a 10-pan palette, four lipsticks and three lip glosses. Pippa also designs Poco by Pippa clothing.

"There are so many Irish female entrepreneurs in Ireland today. It’s amazing to see and I feel incredibly proud to be one of them. I’m inspired every day by Irish women in so many different professions. I feel incredibly lucky to be part of a great team of women. We love what we do and we encourage each other daily. I feel I can do anything with the support of other women. Being a mum of two boys, I’m very proud that they’re growing up watching me work hard and making waves in my industries.”

Check out: Up Cosmetics Trio Palette, €45 at upcosmetics.com has classic shading and highlighting powders and a colour-pop blush.

Think globally

Nicola Connolly started Nunaïa after working with local communities on the Galapagos Islands, the Amazon and the Andes Mountains. Her experience of living and working harmoniously with nature inspired the brand's uplifting soil-to-skincare products. A percentage of each sale goes to the South American communities where the brand sources ingredients, helping to fund environmental conservation and scholarships for women and girls.

“International Women’s Day is such a great reminder to pause and celebrate our Nunaïa tribe of embodied, courageous women around the world. They help our vision come to life every day. We’re particularly proud to celebrate our beautiful female community of growers in the Amazon Rainforest of Peru. They are the true guardians of Mother Earth and put such care into growing our superfood actives. It’s an honour to work with them and support them to preserve their unique cultural and environmental heritage."

Nunaïa Superfood Cleansing Balm, €59

Check out: Nunaïa Superfood Cleansing Balm, €59 at nunaia.com, a balm-to-milk cleanser rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that nourish and brighten skin.