Trend of the Week: Bewitching double-denim provides a riveting look

Expect the codes of fashion to take a Newtonian turn this season as every action engenders an equal and opposite reaction.
After months of restrictions, hems widen, silhouettes slouch and denim define a more relaxed mood.
From cocoon-sleeve jackets and full-skirted dresses at Alexander McQueen to Victoria Beckham’s louche jeans and blouse pairings, the collective post-Lockdown prediction is one of everyday ease as we navigate life on the outside.
Above: Denim shirt €27.99 and straight high-legged jeans, €39.99, H&M
Above: Puff sleeve denim shirt, nu-in, €49.99
Above: Victoria Beckham patchwork flared jeans €490 and shirt €790, Brown Thomas
Make every day an everyday kind of day with these jean-ius pieces.
Premium denim waistcoat, Zara, €39.95
Marques’ Almeida ‘ReM’Ade’ patchwork boyfriend jeans, Net-a-Porter, €281.80
Denim jumpsuit, Stella McCartney, €1,595
Double-breasted denim blazer, Uterqüe, €199
Patchwork denim tote, Arket, €79
Patchwork denim skirt, Arket, €89
Denim overshirt, Mango, €39.99
Reusable face mask, Whistles, €21
- Anchor this season’s billowing blouses and statement shirts with a pair of everyday relaxed jeans or long slouchy ‘puddle’ hems.
- Channel the folkster spirit of the 70s with wide-legged jeans and a matching denim waistcoat.
- Style a denim bra top beneath a mid-buttoned white shirt. Add a chunky gold chain and heritage check blazer.
- Pair patchwork jeans with a sweater vest and polo neck top for a new twist on preppy.