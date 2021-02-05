Trend of the Week: Bewitching double-denim provides a riveting look

INSPIRATION:

Expect the codes of fashion to take a Newtonian turn this season as every action engenders an equal and opposite reaction.

After months of restrictions, hems widen, silhouettes slouch and denim define a more relaxed mood.

From cocoon-sleeve jackets and full-skirted dresses at Alexander McQueen to Victoria Beckham’s louche jeans and blouse pairings, the collective post-Lockdown prediction is one of everyday ease as we navigate life on the outside.

Denim shirt €27.99 and straight high-legged jeans, €39.99, H&M

Puff sleeve denim shirt, nu-in, €49.99

Victoria Beckham patchwork flared jeans €490 and shirt €790, Brown Thomas

THE EDIT:

Make every day an everyday kind of day with these jean-ius pieces.

Zara, €39.95

Premium denim waistcoat, Zara, €39.95

Net-a-Porter, €281.80

Marques’ Almeida ‘ReM’Ade’ patchwork boyfriend jeans, Net-a-Porter, €281.80

Stella McCartney, €1,595

Denim jumpsuit, Stella McCartney, €1,595

Uterque, €199

Double-breasted denim blazer, Uterqüe, €199

Arket, €79

Patchwork denim tote, Arket, €79

Arket, €89

Patchwork denim skirt, Arket, €89

Mango, €39.99

Denim overshirt, Mango, €39.99

Whistles, €21

Reusable face mask, Whistles, €21

STYLE NOTES: