Trend of the Week: Bewitching double-denim provides a riveting look

Expect the codes of fashion to take a Newtonian turn this season as every action engenders an equal and opposite reaction
Denim shirt €27.99 and straight high-legged jeans, €39.99, H&M

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 06:00
Annmaire O’Connor

INSPIRATION:

Expect the codes of fashion to take a Newtonian turn this season as every action engenders an equal and opposite reaction. 

After months of restrictions, hems widen, silhouettes slouch and denim define a more relaxed mood. 

From cocoon-sleeve jackets and full-skirted dresses at Alexander McQueen to Victoria Beckham’s louche jeans and blouse pairings, the collective post-Lockdown prediction is one of everyday ease as we navigate life on the outside.

Above: Denim shirt €27.99 and straight high-legged jeans, €39.99, H&M 

Puff sleeve denim shirt, nu-in, €49.99

Above: Puff sleeve denim shirt, nu-in, €49.99 

Victoria Beckham patchwork flared jeans €490 and shirt €790, Brown Thomas

Above: Victoria Beckham patchwork flared jeans €490 and shirt €790, Brown Thomas 

THE EDIT:

Make every day an everyday kind of day with these jean-ius pieces.

Zara, €39.95

Premium denim waistcoat, Zara, €39.95 

Net-a-Porter, €281.80

Marques’ Almeida ‘ReM’Ade’ patchwork boyfriend jeans, Net-a-Porter, €281.80 

Stella McCartney, €1,595

Denim jumpsuit, Stella McCartney, €1,595 

Uterque, €199

Double-breasted denim blazer, Uterqüe, €199 

Arket, €79

Patchwork denim tote, Arket, €79 

Arket, €89

Patchwork denim skirt, Arket, €89 

Mango, €39.99

Denim overshirt, Mango, €39.99 

Whistles, €21

Reusable face mask, Whistles, €21 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Anchor this season’s billowing blouses and statement shirts with a pair of everyday relaxed jeans or long slouchy ‘puddle’ hems.
  • Channel the folkster spirit of the 70s with wide-legged jeans and a matching denim waistcoat.
  • Style a denim bra top beneath a mid-buttoned white shirt. Add a chunky gold chain and heritage check blazer.
  • Pair patchwork jeans with a sweater vest and polo neck top for a new twist on preppy.

