The must-have activewear you need to try this year

With the festive period firmly behind us, we look to the New Year to shake things up a bit. Starting a new exercise regime is usually high on the list. Whether it’s getting out to walk in the fresh January air or you have that Joe Wicks home workout nailed, we’ve got your New Year active-wear style covered.

Hi-Vis

Jacket, €65, Puma at Elverys

Be sure to be seen while getting your steps in within the 5km limit, €65, Puma at Elverys.

#ieloves: Art Attack

Joggers, £195, Katie Ann McGuigan

Not quite ready to give up on comfort? Then go retro with style and print, £195, Katie Ann McGuigan.

Don’t Sweat It

Leggings, €100, Sweaty Betty at Brown Thomas

Remaining a firm favourite the black legging will always be a workout staple, €100, Sweaty Betty at Brown Thomas.

In The Tank

TANK TOP ,€45, Tommy Hilfiger

Show off all your hard work and abs in a showcasing tank top, €45, Tommy Hilfiger.

Sustainable Energy

Water Bottle, €16, Narcissips

Rehydrate to optimum energy levels with an Irish made reusable water bottle, €16, Narcissips.

Supporting Role

Sports Bra, €35, Cos

We all need a little support while working out – choose a seamless bra for ultimate comfort, €35, Cos.

Cool Runnings:

Trainers, €129, Adidas at & Other Stories

Let your trainers do the running with cool pastel shades, €129, Adidas at & Other Stories.

Track Star

Sports Vest Top, €12.99, H&M

A favourite on the track circuit, the vest top will see you through any New Year exercise, €12.99, H&M.

Epic Proportions

Sweat Shirt, €213, P.E Nation at Farfetch

Keep your post-workout muscles warm with an oversized sweatshirt, €213, P.E Nation, Farfetch.