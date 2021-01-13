The must-have activewear you need to try this year

With the festive period firmly behind us, we look to the New Year to shake things up a bit. Starting a new exercise regime is usually high on the list. Whether it’s getting out to walk in the fresh January air or you have that Joe Wicks home workout nailed, we’ve got your New Year active-wear style covered.
Be sure to be seen while getting your steps in within the 5km limit, €65, Puma at Elverys.
Not quite ready to give up on comfort? Then go retro with style and print, £195, Katie Ann McGuigan.
Remaining a firm favourite the black legging will always be a workout staple, €100, Sweaty Betty at Brown Thomas.
Show off all your hard work and abs in a showcasing tank top, €45, Tommy Hilfiger.
Rehydrate to optimum energy levels with an Irish made reusable water bottle, €16, Narcissips.
We all need a little support while working out – choose a seamless bra for ultimate comfort, €35, Cos.
Let your trainers do the running with cool pastel shades, €129, Adidas at & Other Stories.
A favourite on the track circuit, the vest top will see you through any New Year exercise, €12.99, H&M.
Keep your post-workout muscles warm with an oversized sweatshirt, €213, P.E Nation, Farfetch.